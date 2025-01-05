Titans QB Mason Rudolph Wears Air Jordan 1 "Oilers"
There has not been a messier breakup in the NFL than the Houston Oilers' change to the Tennessee Titans. Everything from the transaction to the multiple relocations and different stadiums was a challenge for both fanbases.
What is not messy is the throwback Houston Oilers uniforms. Everything about the red, white, and baby blue uniforms is clean. It is easy to understand why the Titans still occasionally wear them (mostly when they face the Texans).
While the Texans and Titans are two teams trending in different directions, the Titans got a minor victory today by taunting the Texans with their alternate Oilers uniforms.
Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph understood the assignment. The journeyman quarterback rocked a pair of Air Jordan 1 High cleats in an unreleased "Oilers" colorway.
Rudolph has been a Nike athlete since he entered the NFL, which means he can wear the Air Jordan 1 High since it has a visible Swoosh logo. However, the veteran quarterback upped his game by wearing an unreleased colorway.
He has worn the Air Jordan 1 High a few times this season, but always in general release colorways. Rudolph's 'Oilers' colorway could have been a player-exclusive or a custom paint job by an artist. Regardless of the outcome of today's game, Rudolph scored points with his cleats.
Even though the Air Jordan 1 "Oilers" is unlikely to ever be released, online shoppers can choose from plenty of different colorways of the model at Nike.com. Artistic fans can customize their own colorway to represent the Oilers (either in Nashville or Houston).
NBA legend Michael Jordan changed sports and sneaker history when he debuted the Air Jordan 1. Jordan Brand just kicked off its 40th-anniversary celebration of the iconic kicks that have transcended basketball.
The Air Jordan 1 has become the model of choice for many football and baseball players. The model is 40 years old and remains as sharp as ever. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.