Travis Kelce Rocks Red Air Jordans in Chiefs' Christmas Day Game
Christmas Day has already proven to be a profitable day for Travis Kelce. Not only are the Kansas City Chiefs closing in on a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Kelce passed Tony Gonzales for most receiving yards in franchise history.
To help celebrate the momentous day, Kelce wore a player-exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 11 designed by the team over at Jordan Brand. The NFL Pro Bowl tight end rocked a bright red colorway of the iconic kicks. Below is a detailed look provided by Nick DePaula of Boardroom.
Earlier this season, Kelce debuted the Air Jordan 11 in a eye-catching colorway. The silhouette sported a bright red patent leather upper contrasted by a white midsole and laces.
However, the details on the Christmas-themed kicks set it apart. The iconic Jumpman logo appears on the heels in Metallic Silver, while Kelce's jersey number appears in Chiefs' gold.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, this is yet another player-exclusive colorway for Kelce. So far this season, Jordan Brand has designed multiple colorways of the model just for Kelce. It fuels speculation about a future sneaker deal between Kelce and Jordan Brand.
In addition to wearing Air Jordan 11 cleats on the field this year, Kelce has worn every Air Jordan sneaker in chronological order to coincide with the NFL schedule before games each week.
The Chiefs have already solidified their place in the AFC Playoffs. Luckily for the sneaker world, that means Kelce treats us to more heat for at least another month. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.