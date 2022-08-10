Adidas Trae Young 2 Debuting in October

Skip to main content
Trae Young Debuting New Shoe in October

Trae Young Debuting New Shoe in October

The Atlanta Hawks point guard shared his plans to debut the Adidas Trae Young 2.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks point guard shared his plans to debut the Adidas Trae Young 2.

Fans of Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young will have to wait a little longer before they see his second signature shoe. Last night, Young gave sneakerheads a glimpse of his plans to debut the Adidas Trae Young 2.

In a tweet, Young wrote, "Debuting the 2’s in Abu Dhabi Can’t Wait!" with four emojis for good measure. The reason Young will wear the new kicks in Abu Dhabi is that the Hawks are scheduled to play the Milwaukee Bucks in the United Arab Emirates on October 6 and October 8.

Young's first signature sneaker - the Adidas Trae Young 1 - enjoyed a legendary run. Beginning with its debut at Madison Square Garden during the 2021 Eastern Conference Playoffs and ending with a historic individual season for Young during the 2021-22 campaign.

However, this does confirm a different timeline for the second installment of Young's signature sneaker line. As we mentioned above, Young debuted his first sneaker in June 2021, and it was released to the public in October 2021.

The second sneaker is debuting in October 2022, and we have yet to receive any official information from Adidas about the hoop shoe. No release date, tech specs, or official images. 

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young wears the Adidas Trae Young 1 'Icee' sneakers against the Miami Heat on January 14, 2022.

Trae Young wears the Adidas Trae Young 1 'ICEE' colorway.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Adidas Trae Young 1 was a best-seller on the Adidas website. The marketing felt organic and exciting, while Young held up his end of the bargain with a season that earned him All-NBA honors. 

Luckily for fans, Adidas released a plethora of colorways at a fair price point. Just yesterday, we ranked the top ten colorways Young wore on the court during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Knowing the internet, images of the Adidas Trae Young 2 will leak out way before Young debuts the kicks in Abu Dhabi. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Trae Young's Ten Best Sneakers of 2021-22 Season

Adidas Trae Young 1 "McDonald's" Available Now

Why Trae Young Loves Ultraboost

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young
Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young plans to debut his second signature sneaker in October 2022. Information for the Adidas Trae Young 2 has not been released.
News

Adidas Trae Young 2 Debuting in October

By Pat Benson42 seconds ago
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving's contract with Nike expires after the 2021-22 NBA season. Which sneaker company will the All-NBA player sign with next?
News

Which Brand Will Kyrie Irving Wear After Nike?

By Pat Benson20 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young wears the Adidas Trae Young 1 'Icee' sneakers against the Miami Heat on January 14, 2022.
On Court

Trae Young's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry teamed up with Under Armour and Curry Brand to his 7th annual Curry Basketball Camp.
News

Under Armour & Curry Brand Host Seventh Annual Curry Camp

By Pat BensonAug 8, 2022 3:22 PM EDT
Candace Paker debuts the Adidas Exhibit B at the WNBA All-Star Game. The WNBA legend and Adidas dedicated shoes to Parker's daughter.
News

Candace Parker Honors Daughter with New Adidas Shoes

By Pat BensonAug 8, 2022 12:24 PM EDT
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant wore the Nike KD 14 shoes against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 12, 2022.
On Court

Kevin Durant's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season

By Pat BensonAug 8, 2022 8:55 AM EDT
Former New York Yankees shortstop and Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter has started a sportswear company known as Greatness Wins.
Interviews

Derek Jeter Discusses Business, Baseball, & Family

By Pat BensonAug 7, 2022 4:31 PM EDT
Adidas released adidas Trae Young 1 "McDonald's" colorway online today. Fans can purchase the basketball shoes for $140.
News

Adidas Trae Young 1 "McDonald's" Available Now

By Pat BensonAug 7, 2022 1:37 PM EDT