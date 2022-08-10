Adidas Trae Young 2 Debuting in October

Fans of Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young will have to wait a little longer before they see his second signature shoe. Last night, Young gave sneakerheads a glimpse of his plans to debut the Adidas Trae Young 2.

In a tweet, Young wrote, "Debuting the 2’s in Abu Dhabi Can’t Wait!" with four emojis for good measure. The reason Young will wear the new kicks in Abu Dhabi is that the Hawks are scheduled to play the Milwaukee Bucks in the United Arab Emirates on October 6 and October 8.

Young's first signature sneaker - the Adidas Trae Young 1 - enjoyed a legendary run. Beginning with its debut at Madison Square Garden during the 2021 Eastern Conference Playoffs and ending with a historic individual season for Young during the 2021-22 campaign.

However, this does confirm a different timeline for the second installment of Young's signature sneaker line. As we mentioned above, Young debuted his first sneaker in June 2021, and it was released to the public in October 2021.

The second sneaker is debuting in October 2022, and we have yet to receive any official information from Adidas about the hoop shoe. No release date, tech specs, or official images.

Trae Young wears the Adidas Trae Young 1 'ICEE' colorway. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Adidas Trae Young 1 was a best-seller on the Adidas website. The marketing felt organic and exciting, while Young held up his end of the bargain with a season that earned him All-NBA honors.

Luckily for fans, Adidas released a plethora of colorways at a fair price point. Just yesterday, we ranked the top ten colorways Young wore on the court during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Knowing the internet, images of the Adidas Trae Young 2 will leak out way before Young debuts the kicks in Abu Dhabi. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

