Travis Hunter and Trevor Lawrence Bring "Footloose" to Field for Adidas
No sportswear brand has more fun than adidas. Everything from their athlete partners to team uniforms to marketing campaigns highlights the joy that sports bring to the world.
In the latest installment of adidas' "You Got This" campaign, Jacksonville Jaguars teammates Travis Hunter and Trevor Lawrence pay homage to the classic 1994 film Footloose (© Paramount Pictures).
The film transforms an ordinary practice day into an upbeat, dance-filled celebration. It highlights the power of encouragement and connection, showcasing the seamless blend of Hunter's boundless energy and Lawrence's easygoing charisma as the two come together as teammates in Jacksonville for the first time.
When Hunter arrived in Jacksonville for his NFL rookie season, he found a friend and a new dance partner in Lawrence. Together, they form a dynamic, dancing duo.
The campaign's core belief — that we all need someone to make us believe — comes to life as the two fast friends push each other to move, laugh, and perform at their best.
"Football is about more than just the plays you run — it's about the people you run with," said Lawrence. "Travis brings a spark, and that passion makes everyone around him better."
The film begins with a shot-for-shot remake of the opening to the iconic "Footloose" dance montage, with Hunter and Lawrence tapping their cleats to the beat of "Let's Hear It for the Boy" by Deniece Williams.
From there, the pair turns film study into playful antics and football drills into dance exhibitions, capturing the same feel-good spirit as the film's creative inspiration.
"For me, football has always been about joy — the joy of competing, the joy of learning and the joy of being a teammate," said Hunter. "The best part of this game is the relationships you build along the way."
The film concludes with Hunter and Lawrence perfecting their touchdown handshake, suiting up, and heading out onto the field — ready to put their new bond to the test as teammates for the first time.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apparel news from the NFL and beyond.
More Football News
Bill Belichick wore the Air Jordan 3 in his college football coaching debut.
How Air Jordan sneakers took over the Miami Hurricanes' sideline.
No Cupcakes: Nike hypes up the college football season opener.
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway signs with Jordan Brand.
Adidas unveils alternate uniforms for seven college football teams.