Travis Hunter vs. Travis Kelce: Adidas Outshines Nike on Monday Night Football
Last night's highly anticipated Monday Night Football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs did not disappoint. Jacksonville pulled out the victory 31-28 to prove they are legitimate contenders this season.
However, the game was more than a showdown between two teams. It was a battle of brands. Adidas was represented by Jaguars duo Trevor Lawrence and Travis Hunter, as well as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (a signature athlete and face of the brand). Meanwhile, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce represented Nike with retro Air Jordans.
Just as the Jaguars are upstart contenders, so is adidas in American football. The brand has made great strides in the space in recent years and has recently invested heavily in the marketing behind Hunter.
So did Hunter do enough to dethrone Kelce, the footwear king of the NFL? Check out their cleats and you be the judge. We will give you our thoughts below.
Travis Hunter (adidas)
How can anyone improve upon the Jaguars' throwback uniforms? Once considered impossible, Hunter did the unthinkable by providing the perfect contrast with his adidas adizero Electric II "Shock Pink" colorway.
In addition to looking extremely sharp, Hunter's footwear championed a great cause. It is October, which means it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The silhouette sported a Shock Pink upper, contrasted by sparkling silver three-stripe branding and a gold "Hunter" dubrae on the laces.
Hunter's player-exclusive cleats have not yet been released, but adidas is positioning him to be the face of their on-field footwear. Earlier this season, he debuted the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 cleats and has starred in a world-building campaign for the brand.
Travis Kelce (Nike)
Kelce is never one to be outdone when it comes to footwear. Arguably, no NFL player has better pregame sneakers than Kelce. Meanwhile, on the field, Kelce is loyal to the Air Jordan 11.
There was speculation that Kelce was going to switch from Nike to Jordan Brand (while staying in the NIKE INC. family) since he has received multiple player-exclusive colorways of the Air Jordan 11. However, that has never come to pass.
Nevertheless, Kelce took the field in a Cincinnati Bearcats-inspired colorway, which he debuted last season before switching to the classic "Concord" colorway.
Winner: Hunter (adidas)
Overall, there was just too much heat and firepower from adidas last night. Not only were the best players on the field representing the three stripes, but fans could not take their eyes off of Hunter's "Shock Pink" cleats.
Kelce's retro Air Jordan cleats were great, but the NFL season is five weeks old, and we have yet to see a new player-exclusive colorway for the legendary tight end.
