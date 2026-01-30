Derrick Henry Dishes on His Super Bowl Commercial and NFL Footwear

Every year, the top brands compete to become one of the most memorable Super Bowl commercials. With the Big Game just under two weeks away, OIKOS, America's #1 high-protein yogurt brand, has taken an early lead.

The 30-second ad titled "The Big Hill" shows how the protein-packed lineup from OIKOS can boldly power the strength it takes to push through life's uphill battles, proving that STRONGER MAKES EVERYTHING BETTER.

While riding in a cable car tour through the iconic hills of San Francisco, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry and Emmy-nominated actress Kathryn Hahn discover that OIKOS Triple Zero high protein Greek yogurt cups and OIKOS Protein Shakes have the nutrition to help save the day.

Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Henry ahead of the ad spots' debut about the new campaign, plus his favorite footwear on and off the football field.

How excited are you for this commercial to air?

Yeah, I'm very excited and very appreciative of OIKOS for considering me in this big game spot. Being OIKOS Strong and that show of strength and no moment is too heavy. And one of my favorites is the OIKOS Triple Zero. It fuels me on the field and off the field. So, I'm definitely excited for this partnership; it's going to be a lot of fun.

Were you a big fan of Kathryn Hahn before filming the ad?

Yeah, I watched her in movies. Definitely the biggest one is Step Brothers. She is hilarious and naturally funny. She is always making people laugh.

Kathryn Hahn and Derrick Henry for OIKOS. | OIKOS

Super Bowl commercials are always judged. What do you think fans' reactions will be to the ad?

I think they will love this ad. Just because it's promoting strength and being strong, but also it's gonna be funny. So it kind of is a mix of both. And I feel like they're gonna be intrigued and be able to laugh while being informed. I think it'll be one of those top ones for this year.

What made you want to partner with OIKOS over other brands?

Well, I'm just excited for the opportunity represented by OIKOS. To be able to be in their big campaign and also do this with Kathryn, who is a big star, and I'm just excited for the partnership and to be able to have an opportunity like this and be able to represent it in a huge way and just have fun with doing it as well.

Derrick Henry for OIKOS. | OIKOS

Switching gears to footwear, what shoes are you wearing off the field right now?

Mainly Nikes. You know, I'm sponsored by Nike. So mostly what you would see in my closet is Air Force 1s, Dunks, and a lot of Jordans.

You have had some amazing clears over the years. Do you have a personal favorite?

Yeah, I love the Deions. The old school throwback cleats. That had all the swag way back in the day, and they're bringing them back. You know, Prime Time, he used to have his swag. So those are definitely cool, definitely definitely one of my faves.

EA Sports surprised Derrick Henry with Madden NFL 99 Club custom cleats. | EA Sports

Last question: Where does your cleat rotation rank among other NFL running backs? Personally, I have it up at the top.

I appreciate that. Yeah, I think I'm at least top three, top five. But some guys are creative with their cleats and have a lot of swag and take a lot of pride in it. But I give myself top three, top five, for sure.

