Travis Hunter Unveils Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Football Cleats
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has had the hottest hoop shoe for the past two NBA seasons. The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 has dominated footwear industry headlines and dazzled sneakerheads.
However, Edwards' first signature sneaker is nearing the end of its lifecycle as the second model is on the way.
But just when we thought the smash-hit sneakers were done, they got new life thanks to Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter. On Saturday afternoon, Hunter starred in the latest installment of his world-building adidas marketing campaign.
In the second episode titled "Leave a Message," Edwards leaves a voicemail message for Hunter explaining that he knew the rookie would be fishing before his NFL debut this Sunday. Edwards went on to explain that he left something in Hunter's cooler.
Hunter can be seen opening the cooler on his fishing boat and pulling out the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 football cleats. The 30-second commercial immediately grabbed the attention of athletes, fans, and sneakerheads on social media.
The Three Stripes quickly followed up with official images of the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 football cleats, and it does not disappoint. The cleats make their debut in the white and black "Best of Adi" colorway with green laces.
Currently, there is no official release information for the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 football cleats. However, they are expected to launch during the upcoming football season. Fans wanting a pair of the basketball version of the silhouette can choose from several exciting colorways in adult and kid sizes at adidas.com.
In the meantime, it is probably a safe guess to assume Hunter will rock the cleats on the field at some point during his rookie season.
Adidas is going all in on Hunter with its world-building series as well as a fun Footloose-inspired video starring him and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Fans can expect more developments in this exciting story over the coming months. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the football world and beyond.
