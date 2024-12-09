Travis Kelce Debuts Fire Red Air Jordan 11s in Chiefs Win
The Kansas City Chiefs eked out another close victory on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 19-17, courtesy of a lucky bounce on a field goal at the end of regulation.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce led the way with five receptions for 45 yards in the low-scoring battle. In addition to coming in clutch, Kelce debuted another player-exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 11 cleats.
Kelce is reportedly in the final year of his Nike contract, and a new deal with Jordan Brand seems imminent, given his choice in footwear on and off the field this season.
The All-Pro tight end has worn retro Air Jordan sneakers before every game, and Air Jordan 11 cleats on the field each week of the NFL regular season.
Two weeks ago, Kelce debuted his first player-exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 11 - an all-gold design. During last night's game, Kelce debuted his second player-exclusive colorway - an all-red design.
While Kelce and many other NFL players have worn custom colorways this season, this is a player-exclusive colorway designed by Jordan Brand. It sports a Fire Red upper contrasted by a white midsole and Jumpman logo. Kelce's jersey number appears in gold on the heels.
Unfortunately for football players, Kelce's Air Jordan 11 cleats will not be released to the public. However, the silver lining is that the Air Jordan 11 'Legend Blue' drops later this week in full-family sizing.
Throughout this season, Kelce has used his footwear and apparel to pay homage to Michael Jordan. Since the NFL preseason kicked off in August, Kelce has regularly worn retro Chicago Bulls gear and Air Jordan sneakers.
The Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West and are poised for another deep playoff run. Luckily for the sneaker world, that means Kelce treats us to more heat for at least another month. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.