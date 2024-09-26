Travis Kelce Previews His Game-Day Sneakers for the NFL Season
Every Sunday, we report on the footwear worn by NFL players on and off the field. However, no player grabs more headlines than Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Even if he is not playing at a high level, his kicks never miss.
Earlier this season, Kelce ditched his player-exclusive Nike cleats in favor of retro Air Jordan 11 cleats. Additionally, the All-Pro tight end has exclusively worn Air Jordan sneakers before games. It could be a possible sign that he is breaking up with Nike (or at least playing hardball in a contract year).
Chiefs fans, Swifties, and sneakerheads who have closely monitored Kelce's pregame kicks will have noticed a trend.
Kelce started the NFL season wearing Air Jordan 1 sneakers in Chiefs colors and has moved in chronological order each week (most recently wearing a rare colorway of the Air Jordan 3).
On Wednesday's episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce explained that he planned to coordinate his Air Jordan sneakers with the schedule. The segment begins around the 29-minute mark of the episode (linked above).
Kelce explained, "I'm a fan of the retros more than anything, and it's been fun rocking them for the first three weeks."
Kelce told fans to be on the lookout as he is still deciding which pair of Air Jordan 4 sneakers he will wear in Week 4 of the NFL season. The Chiefs travel to take on the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.
