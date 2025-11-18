Tyrese Haliburton Serves PUMA Hali 1 'Hibiscus' for Thanksgiving

Most NBA fans will be either preparing Thanksgiving dinner or gearing up for the holiday shopping next week, and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is keeping us busy by doing both.

Earlier this fall, Haliburton's long-awaited first signature PUMA basketball shoe finally launched. Haliburton hit up the grocery store in the marketing promotion for the PUMA Hali 1 'Opal' colorway.

It appears he is still serving fresh sneakers with the upcoming 'Hibiscus' colorway. Haliburton debuted the shoes in an epic Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, and they are finally hitting shelves (literal grocery shelves in the campaign pictures and video).

Release Information

The PUMA Hali 1 'Hibiscus' colorway unboxed. | PUMA

The PUMA Hali 1 'Hibiscus' colorway will be released at midnight on Wednesday, November 26. Early holiday shoppers will be able to buy the basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes at PUMA.com, the PUMA app, PUMA Flagship stores in NYC and Las Vegas, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports.

The low-top silhouette is crafted in a Poppy Pink and Rose Dust color scheme, with a striking futuristic aesthetic. The PUMA Cat logo, Haliburton's signature branding, and design artist Salehe Bembury's design language appear throughout the shoe.

In a June interview, Haliburton explained that he wanted his first colorway to be pink "because my first pair of real basketball shoes, my first organized pair, was a pair of pink basketball shoes," Haliburton explained. "We wanted to do something that was kind of a nod."

Tech Specs

The PUMA Hali 1 'Hibiscus' colorway is a must-have this holiday season. | PUMA

The 'Hibiscus' combines the essentials for high performance and cutting-edge design that is a game-changer in NBA signature sneakers.

Tech specs for the PUMA Hali 1 include a smooth, dynamic upper that sits atop a full-length NITROFOAM midsole. The advanced nitrogen-infused foam is designed to provide superior responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package.



Player and Fan Excitement

Tyrese Haliburton with the PUMA Hali 1 'Hibiscus' colorway. | PUMA

According to Haliburton, he confidently stated that he believes the PUMA Hali 1 is the best signature shoe in the NBA right now after his game-winning shot in the first game of the 2025 NBA Finals.

Even Pacers legend Reggie Miller laced up a pair of the PUMA Hali 1 in a viral Instagram video. Haliburton responded, "I would say it's gotta be the shoes but it's Reggie MF Miller [three fire emojis]."

Despite missing this season, Haliburton's first signature sneaker is enjoying a strong debut. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News