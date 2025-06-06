Tyrese Haliburton Credits PUMA Shoes for NBA Finals Game 1 Winner
The Indiana Pacers entered the 2025 NBA Finals as major underdogs against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Yet, last night, they stole the first game of the series thanks to a clutch shot from Tyrese Haliburton.
The Pacers guard dribbled down the court and hit a buzzer-beater to secure a 111-110 road win. Best of all, Haliburton's classic performance came on the same day he debuted his first signature sneaker with PUMA.
Earlier on Thursday, fans got their first look at the PUMA Hali 1 in the "Hibiscus" colorway. Later that night, Haliburton created an iconic NBA Finals moment and credited his new sneakers.
After the game, Haliburton put his PUMA basketball shoes on the podium during his post-game press conference for the entire world to see the pink and white hoop shoes.
When asked about the success during the game. "That's a great question. The secret sauce today was these," said Haliburton as he gestured toward his PUMA sneakers.
Not only did Haliburton highlight his kicks during his media availability, but he also shouted them out on social media in a viral post.
Haliburton playfully wrote on social media, "It's gotta be the shoooeeesss." That is a nod to Spike Lee's famous line from the Air Jordan marketing campaign for Nike in the late 1980s.
The best kind of marketing campaigns are organic, with the player delivering big moments on the court. After just one day, Haliburton's new signature sneaker line has already gotten off to an incredibly strong start.
The PUMA Hali 1 will launch in September 2025. However, PUMA has not yet announced the official price or provided the tech specs for the highly anticipated hoop shoes.
In less than a calendar year, Haliburton won a gold medal in the Paris Summer Olympics, left Nike to sign a massive sneaker deal with PUMA, launched a signature sneaker, and created a legendary NBA Finals moment.
Best of all, the NBA Finals are far from over. Fans can expect more heat from Haliburton and PUMA on the hardwood.
