Why Tyrese Haliburton Debuted the PUMA Hali 1 in Pink
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton enjoyed one of the strongest signature sneaker debuts of all time. Haliburton debuted the PUMA Hali 1 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals and sunk a game-winning shot to steal the road win.
Capitalizing on the buzz, Haliburton brought his pink PUMA basketball shoes to the post-game press conference and set them on the podium while he answered questions.
During his media availability and on social media, Haliburton credited the shoes for his clutch performance. The PUMA Hali 1 launches in September 2025 (no pricing has been announced yet), but not in the pink "Hibiscus" colorway.
So, why did Haliburton choose to debut the shoe in the pink colorway? Thanks to reporting from Jason Jones and Shakeia Taylor of The Athletic, there is a really cool story behind the debut colorway.
"There's a bunch of different colorways that we have in our planning moving forward, but the pink was important to me because my first pair of real basketball shoes, my first organized pair, was a pair of pink basketball shoes," Haliburton explained.
"That was, like, fourth grade, at a time where wearing pink shoes wasn't a thing. 'Hey, that's the kid who wears pink shoes.'… We wanted to do something that was kind of a nod."
The low-cut silhouette features the Haliburton signature logo on the tongue, with the PUMA logo embossed on the side of the heel counter.
Details on the tech specs remain limited, but we can see Nitro cushioning in the midsole, while a translucent outsole provides the foundation of the shoe.
The reinforced toe guard stands out on the breathable mesh upper and tongue padding. The outsole features a herringbone traction pattern with PUMA branding under the heel. A visible torsional support plate can be seen underfoot as well.
So far, Haliburton has stuck with the same 'Hibiscus' colorway of the PUMA Hali 1 through the first four games of the NBA Finals. Hopefully, Haliburton will give fans a sneak peek at more styles before the end of the season.
