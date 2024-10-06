Cooper Flagg Wears NBA Star's Sneakers in Duke Debut
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
It is October, which means the South is still obsessed with college football. But Durham, North Carolina, is fixated on college basketball every day of the year.
On Friday night, the blue-blood NCAA program hosted its Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Fans lined up to see one player - freshman forward Cooper Flagg.
The 17-year-old did not disappoint in his Duke debut, scoring 13 points in 20 minutes. Even better, Flagg gave fans a preview of the sneakers he will probably wear a lot this season.
Flagg wore Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's first signature Nike sneaker in a newly-released colorway. The diaper dandy laced up the Nike Book 1 in the "Python" colorway. Online shoppers can buy the snake-themed sneakers for $150 on the Nike website.
The colorway is a nod to one of Booker's favorite Nike sneakers, featuring a snakeskin leather upper with a python texture. The model's Air Zoom cushioning combines with Cushlon foam to help him slither and strike on the court.
This is noteworthy not only because Flagg is expected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft but also because he has already signed a sneaker deal with New Balance. The Boston-based brand made the announcement in August, heralding it as the "intelligent choice."
Despite Flagg's contract with New Balance, he must still wear Nike when on the court with Duke. This has become a growing trend in the NCAA throughout the NIL era. Student-athletes sign with a brand that does not sponsor their school before hitting the NBA or WNBA.
There was no better example than last year's LSU Tigers women's basketball team. Angel Reese (Reebok), Hailey Van Lith (adidas), Flau'Jae Johnson (PUMA), and Mikaylah Williams (Jordan Brand) signed with brands other than Nike.
The NBA preseason is already underway, and college basketball will be tipping off before we know it. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.