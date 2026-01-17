Steph Curry Reveals New Sneaker Strategy for NBA Season

No one could have guessed that Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry would be the most discussed NBA player among sneakerheads this season.

However, Curry's abrupt split with Under Armour in November changed everything. The four-time NBA Champion instantly became a footwear free agent and began wearing a wide array of kicks from various brands.

Curry has maintained that his goal is to pay tribute to players, teams, and cities - not to send a message to potential new partners in the footwear industry openly.

Steph Curry warms up in a new Nike Sabrina 3 PE tonight! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/G1CTw3z1zf — NBA KICKS (@NBAKicks) January 16, 2026

While Curry has already treated fans to the best footwear free agency since Kobe Bryant's 2002-03 NBA season, he has begun narrowing down the number of different basketball shoes he wears during games.

As of late, Curry has favored WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu's signature Nike shoes and recently explained why in a press conference. When asked if he liked the shoe or just wanted to support Ionescu, Curry said, "All of the above."

Steph Curry on wearing the Nike Sabrina 3s for the third time last game:



“I’ve tried to kind of condense the type of shoes I’m wearing on the court. Just the more you get into it, you kind of want to have a little bit of consistency, even though I’ve been trying a bunch of… pic.twitter.com/cqn89sugly — aly ✶ (@jinthirty) January 16, 2026

Curry continued to explain his new gameplan, "I've tried to kind of condense the type of shoes I'm wearing on the court. Just the more you get into it, you kind of want to have a little bit of consistency, even though I've been trying a bunch of different stuff. They're great shoes.

Obviously, I like her story, the friendship, the whole deal. I love being able to support her out there on the court. I'll wear different stuff, but it is always a great honor knowing the relationship that we have."

🚨 STEPH SNEAKER WATCH 🚨



Steph Curry wore another unseen Nike Sabrina 3 exclusive 🔥



(via @SooWavy11) pic.twitter.com/8VLrDoYvgG — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) January 16, 2026

Curry has no interest oublicly negotiating with comoanies. However, he did send a message to the entire industry after a game against the Utah Jazz back in November.

"Everybody should be on alert. I'm calling everybody," said Curry. "Trying to get some good product. But it's just fun to honor certain players from the game and current athletes who are doing great things and just having fun with it."

NBA fans can expect to see Curry continuing to rock a wide range of hoop shoes as his sneaker free agency rolls on throughout this season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

