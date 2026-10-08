Vans Drop Dodgers Sneaker Pack for MLB Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Vans are two of Southern California's biggest names, and this collaboration is all Cali love. Vans has been the shoe of California surf and skate culture for decades, and the Dodgers own Los Angeles.

The two first teamed up in 2016 as part of a Vans x MLB collection. Now the Dodgers are chasing a third consecutive World Series title, and the timing is perfect.

Collaboration Details

The Vans x Los Angeles Dodgers Classic Era Shoe and Sk8-Hi Shoe. | Vans

The collection comes in two silhouettes: the Sk8-Hi and the Classic Era. Both are done in Dodger blue with a blue-and-cream checkerboard across the back half. They have a worn, vintage look, with small rips in the upper and an aged sidewall.

Red zigzag stitching runs down the side like the seams on a baseball. The Sk8-Hi has a Dodgers script patch on the heel, the interlocking LA on the side, and a padded white collar. The Era has Dodgers stitched in script across the side panel.

My favorite detail is underneath. Flip either shoe over, and there's a big white LA logo across the outsole. "Blue Heaven" is printed on the insole, a nod to Dodger Stadium's nickname.

Tech Specs

The Vans x Los Angeles Dodgers Classic Era Shoe and Sk8-Hi Shoe. | Vans

These are classic Vans builds. Both shoes use vulcanized construction, where the sole is bonded to the upper with heat. That gives you a flexible shoe with good board feel. The waffle outsole is the same grip pattern Vans has used since day one.

The Sk8-Hi mixes suede and twill, and its tall collar was built to protect the ankle. The Era uses twill canvas, and it was the first Vans shoe with a padded collar.

Shopping Information

The Vans x Los Angeles Dodgers Classic Era Shoe and Sk8-Hi Shoe. | Vans

The collection hit select Southern California Vans stores on October 2 and drops online at vans.com on October 9. The Sk8-Hi is $140, and the Era is $120. It's limited, and with everything going on with the Dodgers, I expect a line. If you collect, put this one on your list.

Vans' Southern California Legacy

The Vans x Los Angeles Dodgers Classic Era Shoe and Sk8-Hi Shoe. | Vans

Vans started in Anaheim in 1966. Skaters across Southern California took to the brand quickly because the waffle sole gripped the board. Thanks to its popularity and timeless style, the company transcended the coast to become a fan-favorite sneaker brand across the globe.

Now that the Dodgers have eliminated the Atlanta Braves, fans can expect even more exciting developments from the best team in baseball. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from MLB and beyond.