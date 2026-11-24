The Grizzlies already turned from a cute early season story to a legit threat to claim a playoff spot in the West. Memphis is the NBA’s best surprise so far, but this year’s wave of injuries stops for no one.

On Monday, the team announced that rookie forward Cameron Boozer will miss considerable time after he suffered an ankle injury in Thursday’s win over the Warriors. Imaging revealed a moderate-grade medial sprain and he will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks.

Surgery isn’t expected as the team noted that additional testing confirmed structural stability of the ankle. Although Boozer could return before the calendar flips to 2027, his prolonged absence is a bummer on multiple levels. He’s already inched toward the top of the early Rookie of the Year chase in what’s a stacked bunch of impressive first-year players. Boozer, Golden State’s Yaxel Lendeborg and Sacramento’s Darius Acuff Jr. are close at the top, while Wizards wing and No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa is knocking on the door.

Rookie of the Year doesn’t follow the 65-game requirement like other awards, but Boozer’s fellow draftees can gain steam while he’s on the bench. More importantly, Boozer is already critical to the Grizzlies’ success . It’s still early, but a month is plenty long enough to shake up the standings.

Memphis can keep it rolling without Cameron Boozer, but it won’t be easy

Ty Jerome is putting up All-Star numbers for the Grizzlies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a win over the Hornets on Monday (without Boozer), Memphis advanced to 13–5 on the season—right up there with the best teams in the Western Conference. Boozer leads the team in rebounds and is tied for the lead in assists per game, but he’s played second fiddle in scoring to Ty Jerome, who’s had an incredible start to the year. Jerome dropped 29 points and made seven threes in the win over Charlotte. He started the year with a 45-point outburst and has put together incredible scoring performances in between.

On the year, he’s averaging 24.8 points and 5.3 assists per game as the main driver for Memphis, who owns the second-best offense in the league. If he keeps it up and the Grizzles remain toward the top of the West, he’ll get his first career All-Star nod. He signed a three-year deal to join Memphis in the 2025 offseason, but missed the majority of last season due to a calf injury. He missed four games recently with a hip impingement, but the Grizzles went a perfect 4–0 without him thanks to good performances from Boozer and Cam Spencer.

Memphis’ roster is surprisingly deep, which is huge as the team deals without Boozer plus Jerami Grant and GG Jackson II, who are also currently out. The Grizzlies’ defense has been good, too, but they will maintain a solid foundation with Zach Edey and Cedric Coward still available. Edey leads the team in blocks while Coward leads in steals. The duo combines for 15 rebounds per game, which is the most glaring need with Boozer on the shelf. They will get more opportunities with the rookie unavailable, plus reserve forward Isaiah Stewart will get additional minutes as an elite rim protector and good rebounder.

Over the next month, Memphis will get tested with games against the Lakers, Rockets, 76ers, Timberwolves, Heat and Pistons. It’s not an easy stretch, but there are winnable games such as contests against the Clippers and Bucks. After a win over the Cavaliers without Jerome, this team has already shown an ability to find wins while banged up.

The Grizzlies don’t need to be perfect while their star rookie gets healthy, but they need to take care of business against bad teams and find a couple wins here and there against playoff squads. Should Boozer need additional time to recover, things could get tricky. He’s already one of the league’s most versatile players and takes attention away from Jerome, which lets the offense thrive collectively.

For a short period, though, Memphis has the pieces to stay afloat among stiff competition. Especially since Jerome’s leap seems much more real than a Tennessee version of a Linsanity run.

Does Cameron Boozer’s injury throw Rookie of the Year honors out of the window?

Cameron Boozer and Yaxel Lendeborg are near the top of the early Rookie of the Year race | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The simple answer is not necessarily. There’s no minimum games requirement that Boozer is in jeopardy of missing. Currently, he’s next to Lendeborg and Acuff at the front of the ROY chase. The prolonged absence puts Lendeborg and Acuff at the front, but each of their cases aren’t perfectly clean. Lendeborg has hit a snag as the Warriors stall without Steph Curry. Acuff has put up incredible numbers, but he does play for the worst team of the bunch by far.

NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings 2.0: Yaxel Lendeborg Surges Up the List

Criteria for the award isn’t always clear and team context doesn’t always matter. But if Boozer doesn’t miss a beat once he’s back and he remains a key piece of a Grizzlies team that makes a surprise trip to the playoffs, he has a great case. He already became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. He’s putting up these numbers while helping his team win games, too, which is rare for a rookie picked at the top of the draft. Other rookies could butt into the race like Dybantsa or Bulls first-year wing Caleb Wilson once he returns from injury, but Boozer is still right in the mix at the top of the early ROY chase. That would only change if the ankle injury keeps him sidelined for much longer than expected.

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