Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Wears His Converse Sneakers Everywhere
On Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers 111-104 to even the NBA Finals at two games a piece. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander provided 35 points and a poignant fashion statement.
Earlier this season, Gilgeous-Alexander debuted his first signature basketball shoe with Converse. The Conver SHAI 001 has been well-received among sneakerheads, thanks in part to its off-court wearability.
It is very rare to see NBA players wear their signature basketball shoes off of the hardwood, but that is not the case with Gilgeous-Alexander. The league's MVP recently explained why he wears his hoop shoes everywhere.
Before Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander was asked why he wears his debut hoop shoe off the court. "It's just hard for me to put another shoe on when I have my own shoe," said Gilgeous-Alexander.
It makes sense why Gilgeous-Alexander wears his basketball shoes everywhere he goes. Not only does the model have his name attached to it, but he is also the Creative Director of Converse Basketball.
More: Shaquille O'Neal was hurt when "SGA" chose Converse over Reebok.
Unlike most NBA players with signature sneaker lines, Gilgeous-Alexander has skin in the game when it comes to the success of his sneaker sponsor.
The only similar situations are Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (Chief Creative Officer for ANTA Basketball), Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (founder of 741 Performance), and Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (equity partner with Rigorer).
The main difference between those players and Gilgeous-Alexander is that fans can actually buy their shoes. The Converse SHAI 001 has appeared in multiple colorways but does not launch until September 2025 for $130 in adult sizes.
The long wait for Gilgeous-Alexander's debut hoop shoe launch has frustrated many fans and worried others that the hype could wear off before the model hits the market.
Even though the long wait is not conducive to success, Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature sneaker should still be popular when it gets released.
If the Thunder win the NBA Championship, then fans can bet on the Converse SHAI 001 being worn by hoopers on and off the basketball court everywhere, too.
