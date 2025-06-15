Anthony Edwards' Adidas Shoes are Under $80 at Foot Locker
It has been almost two full years since adidas launched Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' first signature sneaker, and prices are finally starting to come down.
The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 (originally called the AE 1) was released in mid-cut and low-cut styles for hoopers, with both silhouettes enjoying critical acclaim from the sneaker community.
Edwards' debut hoop shoe has dropped in over 20 colorways, and most of them have sold out quickly upon release. Luckily for frugal shoppers, their patience has been rewarded with a major discount online.
Online shoppers can buy the adidas AE 1 Low for $79.99 (27% off) in adult sizes at FootLocker.com. Currently, three of the seven colorways are marked down.
The discounted colorways include: "Nick's Gift," "Iron Sharpens Iron," and "Champagne Metallic." All of which have been worn on the court by Edwards over the past two NBA seasons.
In addition to performing at a high level, off-court wearability is one of the many reasons why Edwards' first signature adidas basketball shoe was so popular. These discounted colorways seamlessly transition on and off the court.
Tech specs for the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low include a Generative Support Wing that provides stability, containment, and breathability.
The Light Boost provides impact protection and guarantees maximum energy return on the court without adding to the shoe's overall weight.
Lastly, the enlarged herringbone outsole provides superior traction, giving athletes the grip they need to dominate on the court.
The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 (mid and low) was so popular that the brand decided to push back the second installment of the signature line. The futuristic design, complemented by a bold marketing campaign, made it the hottest shoe in the basketball world for two years.
In fact, it is so popular that adidas plans to redesign Edwards' basketball shoes into football cleats next year. Edwards is the first adidas basketball player to have his sneakers turned into cleats, joining other NBA stars like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James.
Buying the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low is not just an investment in a nice pair of hoop shoes; it is purchasing a piece of sneaker history. Doing so at under $80 is a steal for sneakerheads.
