PUMA Unveils Tyrese Haliburton's First Signature Shoe for NBA Finals
The 2025 NBA Finals tips off tonight with a highly anticipated matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. All of the players will wear fresh kicks, but none more so than Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton will debut his first signature sneaker with PUMA during Game 1. Earlier this morning, PUMA shared a first look at the official images for the upcoming PUMA Hali 1 "Hibiscus" colorway on its social media channels.
The caption simply read, "Introducing the Hali 1. @tyresehaliburton." Below is the Instagram post, which contains three close-up pictures of the unreleased sneakers.
The low-cut silhouette features the Haliburton signature logo on the tongue, with the PUMA logo embossed on the side of the heel counter.
Details on the tech specs remain limited, but we can see Nitro cushioning in the midsole, while a translucent outsole provides the foundation of the shoe.
The reinforced toe guard stands out on the breathable mesh upper and tongue padding. The outsole features a herringbone traction pattern with PUMA branding under the heel. A visible torsional support plate can be seen underfoot as well.
Haliburton's debut hoop shoe was designed by Salehe Bembury. The PUMA Hali 1 "Hibiscus" will launch in September at PUMA.com and at select retailers.
In less than a calendar year, Haliburton won a gold medal in the Paris Summer Olympics, left Nike to sign a massive sneaker deal with PUMA, and led the Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals.
Now, Haliburton can add debuting his first signature sneaker to that list of accomplishments. It was an incredibly quick turnaround for PUMA, which just signed Haliburton at the start of the NBA season.
Haliburton's incredible year will continue if he can lead the Pacers to an upset victory over the Thunder. Either way, fans can expect the All-NBA guard to look sharp in his new sneakers tonight.
