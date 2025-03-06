Adidas leaked Anthony Edwards' 2nd signature sneaker
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has enjoyed an incredible run with his first signature basketball shoe. Adidas designed a fresh model that performed well and looked even better.
Best of all, the marketing behind the adidas AE 1 and AE 1 Low was top-notch. Adidas dropped countless colorways, and many of them sold out. But Edwards' debut hoop shoe launched in December 2023, and fans are eager for the sophomore sneaker.
While many unverified images of prototype sneakers have appeared online, adidas leaked an official image of the AE 2 during its earnings call on Thursday, March 5.
Brendan Dunne of Complex was the first to report the news. According to Dunne, adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden spoke about the brand’s product pipeline, and during the live webcast flashed partially obscured images of new adidas shoes.
As you can see in the picture above, Edwards' signature adidas logo appears on the tongue of the unreleased basketball shoe. While it is hard to make out many details on the never-before-seen sneaker, it is sporting a red, gold, and black color scheme with a futuristic design.
In October 2024, it was reported that the launch of Edwards' second signature sneaker had been pushed back to "sometime in 2025."
Unfortunately, an official release date, pictures, and tech specs remain a mystery. However, the model will go up in price from $120 to $130.
It is a safe bet that Edwards will debut the shoe on the court leading up to or during the NBA Playoffs. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
