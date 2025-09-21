Kicks

Yankees vs. Red Sox: Nike Celebrates MLB's Best Rivalry

The Nike Dunk Low has dropped in dual colorways honoring the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

Pat Benson

The Nike Dunk Low in Yankees and Red Sox colorways.
The Nike Dunk Low in Yankees and Red Sox colorways. / Nike
In this story:

The end of the 2025 MLB regular season is in sight, and just two games separate the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the American League East division standings.

There is no doubt that the race for the postseason will go down to the wire, further heightening the bad blood between the fan bases. Inevitably, one team will go home first, but there are reasons for both cities to celebrate.

The Nike Dunk Low has dropped in dual colorways honoring the Yankees and the Red Sox. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what baseball fans must know about the new sneakers ahead of the MLB Playoffs.

New York Yankees

Side view of navy and grey Nike sneakers.
The Nike Dunk Low in a Yankees-inspired colorway. / Nike

While neither colorway is an official collaboration between Nike and the MLB team, it does perfectly capture the essence of both teams. The 'Yankees' colorway is available for $120 in adult sizes at Nike.com and select retailers.

The 'Yankees' colorway sports a white upper contrasted by shades of Midnight Navy and Photo Dust on the overlays. Its Coconut Milk midsole adds an aged aesthetic to highlight America's pastime.

Old-school branding, like the Nike wordmark and Swoosh logos, provides the finishing touches, while fans can personalize their sneakers with two sets of laces.

Boston Red Sox

Side view of red and navy Nike sneakers.
The Nike Dunk Low in a Red Sox-inspired colorway. / Nike

The Nike Dunk Low and Boston are both synonymous with basketball, but this colorway is true to baseball. The 'Red Sox' colorway is available for $120 in adult sizes at Nike.com and select retailers.

The 'Red Sox' colorway sports a white upper complemented by Thunder Blue and University Red overlays. It also features a Coconut Milk midsole for a throwback design.

Retro branding and two sets of laces help provide an elevated touch to this iconic model. Much like baseball and the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, the Nike Dunk Low remains timeless.

History

Multi-color Nike Dunk Low sneakers.
The Nike Dunk Low in Yankees and Red Sox colorways. / Nike

The Nike Dunk Low made a name for itself on college basketball courts in the 1980s. Since then, the silhouette has transcended the sport to become a staple among sneakerheads all over the world.

Its synthetic leather upper softens and gains vintage character with wear. The foam midsole offers lightweight, responsive cushioning. Lastly, the rubber outsole with our classic pivot circle adds durable traction and heritage style.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the MLB and beyond.

More Footwear News

How adidas fumbled ESPN College GameDay in Miami.

Jordan Brand denies devil claims about its upcoming sneaker release.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 sold out in three colorways at its launch.

Caitlin Clark sends message with all-black Nike sneakers.

Did Steph Curry copy Anthony Edwards' sneaker commercial?

Published
Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

Home/News