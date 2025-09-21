Yankees vs. Red Sox: Nike Celebrates MLB's Best Rivalry
The end of the 2025 MLB regular season is in sight, and just two games separate the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the American League East division standings.
There is no doubt that the race for the postseason will go down to the wire, further heightening the bad blood between the fan bases. Inevitably, one team will go home first, but there are reasons for both cities to celebrate.
The Nike Dunk Low has dropped in dual colorways honoring the Yankees and the Red Sox. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what baseball fans must know about the new sneakers ahead of the MLB Playoffs.
New York Yankees
While neither colorway is an official collaboration between Nike and the MLB team, it does perfectly capture the essence of both teams. The 'Yankees' colorway is available for $120 in adult sizes at Nike.com and select retailers.
The 'Yankees' colorway sports a white upper contrasted by shades of Midnight Navy and Photo Dust on the overlays. Its Coconut Milk midsole adds an aged aesthetic to highlight America's pastime.
Old-school branding, like the Nike wordmark and Swoosh logos, provides the finishing touches, while fans can personalize their sneakers with two sets of laces.
Boston Red Sox
The Nike Dunk Low and Boston are both synonymous with basketball, but this colorway is true to baseball. The 'Red Sox' colorway is available for $120 in adult sizes at Nike.com and select retailers.
The 'Red Sox' colorway sports a white upper complemented by Thunder Blue and University Red overlays. It also features a Coconut Milk midsole for a throwback design.
Retro branding and two sets of laces help provide an elevated touch to this iconic model. Much like baseball and the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, the Nike Dunk Low remains timeless.
History
The Nike Dunk Low made a name for itself on college basketball courts in the 1980s. Since then, the silhouette has transcended the sport to become a staple among sneakerheads all over the world.
Its synthetic leather upper softens and gains vintage character with wear. The foam midsole offers lightweight, responsive cushioning. Lastly, the rubber outsole with our classic pivot circle adds durable traction and heritage style.
