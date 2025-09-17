Did Steph Curry Copy Anthony Edwards' Adidas Commercial?
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards are friends off the basketball court, but they are competitors on the hardwood and in the footwear industry.
Curry and Curry Brand (part of the Under Armour family) have made incredible strides in recent years, but no one can catch the runaway popularity of Anthony Edwards' signature adidas sneaker line.
In addition to Edwards' adidas basketball shoes looking good, they are elevated by an incredible marketing campaign. One of the many memorable ad spots was Edwards sitting down for a lie detector test in October 2024.
On Wednesday morning, Curry Brand dropped a new video on Instagram, where Curry sat down with Los Angeles Lakers guard Quincy Olivari for a lie detector test, and it took NBA fans no time to call out the striking similarities between the two ads.
Complex Sneakers even posted a side-by-side breakdown on Instagram with the caption, "Did Curry Brand just bite adidas and Anthony Edwards?"
The general consensus in the comment section was that the idea was copied, but fans love Curry and are willing to give him a pass on it because he is one of the greatest basketball players of all time (fair).
Plus, it is not like Curry himself watches every single ad released by adidas. He was probably approached by someone within the company who borrowed the idea from adidas.
Also, let us not forget that Edwards and adidas were called out for borrowing ideas from an old 2003 Reebok commercial back in February of this year. It is safe to say there are a lot of strong similarities between shoe designs and their accompanying marketing campaigns.
Marketing campaigns aside, Curry and Edwards are going head-to-head on the court and in sneaker stores. Edwards just unveiled his highly anticipated second signature basketball shoe, and Curry just dropped a 'basketball super shoe' before the launch of his 13th signature sneaker.
It was Pablo Picasso who said, "Good artists copy; great artists steal." It is up to fans to decide if the idea was copied or just a strong coincidence. In our opinion, the lie detector concept is the same, but the content and tone of the ads are pretty different.
