Caitlin Clark's Black Nike Sneakers Sent a Message in Fever Playoff Win
The Indiana Fever had their back against the wall when facing the Atlanta Dream in a win-or-go-home Game 2 matchup in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Despite Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham already being shut down for the season, the Fever won 77-60 to force a Game 3 in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.
While Clark is not active, that does not prevent her from making sneaker statements as she has done throughout her entire career. To show she meant business, Clark wore all-black Nike Air Force 1 sneakers to match the rest of her outfit.
Every sneakerhead can tell you that black Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are synonymous with bullies and tough people. Obviously, Clark was trying to rally her teammates, and it worked.
Before the game, Clark's teammates saw her strolling onto the court in the tough sneakers and had a field day. Perhaps no one found it funnier than Aliyah Boston (an adidas athlete).
Boston joked, "I fear you mean business," and "Black Forces?! Them refers better watch out." That was the feeling of almost all of Clark's Fever teammates, with the exception of Cunningham.
Cunningham is also an adidas athlete who recently helped unveil Damian Lillard's tenth signature basketball shoe. So, she may be less inclined to compliment Nike sneakers.
When playing on the court, Clark always wears rare retro hoop shoes from Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line. She has become the unofficial torchbearer of the iconic basketball shoes.
Earlier this summer, a Fever-inspired Nike Kobe 4 dropped, and there is an icy-blue Nike Kobe 6 coming out later this year that is affiliated with Clark.
While Clark's Nike Kobe sneakers are always hard to purchase at retail price, fans can easily find her kicks from last night. All-Black Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are available for $115 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
Even if the Fever pull out a Game 3 victory and advance in the WNBA Playoffs, there are no plans for Clark to return to playing this season.
The silver lining is she could return next season in her first signature Nike basketball shoe — Nike announced her first signature sneaker earlier this summer.
