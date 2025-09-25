Zion Williamson's Signature Sneakers Are Just $65 Online Now
This week, New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson surprised basketball fans by arriving in really great shape for his team's media day.
Williamson has clearly dropped some weight. Meanwhile, his fourth signature Jordan Brand basketball shoe has dropped substantially in price.
The Jordan Zion 4 was launched in January 2025 for $140 in adult sizes. Williamson debuted several exciting colorways on the court during NBA games, and now some of those styles are over half-off at Dick's Sporting Goods.
Shopping Information
The Jordan Zion 4 is marked down in multiple colorways, but two discounts stand out above the rest: "Low Country" and "Forged in Fire."
The "Low Country" colorway dropped in April for $145, but is now marked down to $66 (54% off the original price). Best of all, it is available in almost every size.
Next, the "Forged in Fire" colorway, which dropped in March for $140 and is now marked down to $65 (54% off the original price). It is currently available in most men's sizes, ranging from 9 to 13.
Other notable discounted colorways of the Jordan Zion 4 include: "Iridescence" for $72, "Flight" for $74, and "Daisy Flowers" for $100.
Tech Specs
Williamson is one of the most powerful players in the NBA and needs a shoe that can keep up. The Jordan Zion 4 is built for strength and speed, accentuating Williamson's best attributes.
Tech specs include a Cushlon 3.0 drop-in midsole and full-length parabolic Air Zoom strobel for a springy, double-stacked layer of cushioning. Meanwhile, a computationally designed outsole delivers excellent court feel.
Williamson's last performance model was designed to help hoopers get off the ground quickly and seamlessly transition from one dynamic move to the next. The Jordan Zion 4 built upon the responsiveness, containment, and impact protection of Williamson's previous signature models.
Future Drops
Williamson signed with Jordan Brand before his rookie season in the NBA. Through all of his injuries and setbacks, Jumpman has stuck with Williamson as one of the prominent faces of its basketball division.
With the Jordan Zion 4 discounted so heavily, that means Williamson's fifth signature shoe is coming soon. Combine that with the NBA All-Star's great physical shape, and it could be a very exciting season for the 25-year-old.
