Billie Eilish & Converse Unveil Custom Chuck Taylor Experience
Professional athletes no longer have a monopoly over the sneaker industry. Musical artists have proven to be a force, and few are more influential than Billie Eilish. The iconic musician has collaborated with Nike, Jordan Brand, and now Converse.
For a limited time, fans can personalize the Chuck Taylor with lyrics and imagery from "Hit Me Hard and Soft" album Billie Eilish is known for standing out. As an award-winning artist with her own distinct sense of style, Billie embodies self-expression. Now, fans get to join the celebration of Billie's creativity with the new Converse x Billie Eilish By You experience.
It's an opportunity to customize iconic Converse styles with special insignia and lyrics from her new album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft," just in time for her world tour.
Billie's love of Converse is seen throughout some of her most memorable looks, having been spotted in various iterations of the Chuck. With that in mind, the By You experience will focus on some of Billie's favorite styles – the classic Chuck Taylor All Star and the Chuck Taylor All Star Lift.
Through the Converse x Billie Eilish By You platform, fans will have a range of design choices to make. It starts byselecting an upper canvas of either white, black, or egret, then choosing between 12 variations of upper graphics that include a screen-printed star pattern, "Blosh" character embroidery, or "BILLIE EILISH" embroidery – all available in red, green, black, or white.
Lyrics from her latest album will also be available as midsole print options in black and white, while a custom sockliner, license plate, and clear outsole will feature symbols from Billie's universe. Finally, fans can pick from a range of finer details that includes five Chuck patches, six different eyelet options, six thick or thin laces, three foxing, and three pinstripe options.
All Converse By You orders are also shipped via a "One Box" method. Made with 100% recycled materials, One Box aims to reduce packaging waste by making the shipping and shoebox one-in-the-same for custom, Converse By You styles.
Converse x Billie Eilish By You experience will be available exclusively for seven days on Converse.com beginning October 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. EST in the United States and 10 a.m. CET in Western Europe.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.