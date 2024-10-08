Country Style: Jelly Roll Signs Shoe Deal with HEYDUDE
Athletes are not the only ones who get sneaker deals these days. The footwear industry has looked to actors and artists for inspiration with their kicks. Today, Jelly Roll becomes the latest celebrity to enter the field.
Crocs-owned footwear brand HEYDUDE continues to expand their ambassador roster and is going country with their latest signing. Ahead of his highly-anticipated album “Beautifully Broken,” country music singer/songwriter Jelly Roll has joined the HEYDUDE family with his own shoe design.
To celebrate the partnership, HEYDUDE and the Grammy nominee co-designed a limited-edition version of the brand's Wally Slip Canvas that launches October 11 when the album drops. Each pair will include a vinyl copy of “Beautifully Broken," while supplies last.
"I’m proud to announce my partnership with HEYDUDE," Jelly Roll shared in an Instagram post. "I’ve waited to collaborate on a shoe with a company who stretches boundaries and appeals to a large audience."
According to HEYDUDE, the long-term, global partnership with Jelly Roll will include new product drops, coordinated social media efforts and digital marketing.
Jelly Roll's all gender Wall Slip features black and metallic gold-details with skull artwork and a signature logo.
"Not only do I love my HEYDUDEs, my 60 year old uncle loves his and my 16 year old daughter, Bailee, loves hers," he continued. "The shoe is perfect and meets you wherever you are in life. They are made for the beautifully broken. They are made for you."
To create a positive impact together by unlocking potential in young people and providing positive mentorship, the brand and musician are partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters. The artist has been open about his past challenges with addiction and incarceration and with this partnership, wants to help inspire the next generation.
"Jelly Roll is an inspiration to others and as a result, has become one of the most popular and versatile artists in the world,” said HEYDUDE Chief Marketing Officer Paul Nugent.
“He is authentic to his core and embraces what it means to be a Dude. He’s a true creative visionary, collaborating on thoughtfully designed product that we know everyone, especially his fans, will love.”
Jelly Roll's new album “Beautifully Broken" - the follow-up to his CMA Album of the Year nominated album "Whitsitt Chapel" - drops on October 11 in addition to his HEYDUDE Wally Slip Canvas for $79.99 on HEYDUDE.com.