The Jack Harlow x New Balance 1906R ‘Rose Runner’ Drops Friday
The long-awaited debut collaboration between New Balance and GRAMMY-nominated artist Jack Harlow is set to arrive in a unique transformation of the 2010 classic 1906R running shoe.
Although their partnership was announced back in February 2022, the two parties have finally come together to drop their first sneaker.
Harlow's ‘Rose Runner’ colorway takes a performance shoe and updates it with what New Balance refers to as "pure casual elegance," featuring elevated materials and a lush floral palette.
The highly-anticipated sneaker includes a cotton textile upper wit an embroidery style floral print that is overlaid with pink leather. The deep green midsole and heel cage provides a solid color base for the Louisville rapper's rose motif in addition to a velvet tongue and laces.
First teased in May via Harlow's Instagram, New Balance now shares full design and retail launch details. The artist revealed a campaign video ahead of the October 4 launch.
The Jack Harlow x New Balance 1906R ‘Rose Runner’ will launch globally on October 4 for $180 via NewBalance.com and at select New Balance stores.
Additional design and tech details of the 1906R ‘Rose Runner’ include:
• Cotton textile upper with graphic floral print
• Leather overlays with metallic finish
• Velvet tongue and laces
• TPU heel cage with synthetic pony hair detailing
• ACTEVA LITE midsole cushioning
• ABZORB SBS heel cushioning
• N-ergy outsole provides superior shock absorption
• Stability Web outsole technology provides added arch support
• Custom graphic sockliner
• Custom packaging, includes extra laces
Harlow is featured among a stacked roster of New Balance partners that includes the likes of fellow global superstars Shohei Ohtani, Kawhi Leonard, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Coco Gauff, Jamal Murray and Cameron Brink, among others.
