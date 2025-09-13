Brooklyn Sneaker Brand GREATS Launches New Manhattan City Runner
The city that never sleeps has a new sneaker option for those constantly on the go. The Brooklyn-based brand GREATS has launched the Manhattan City Runner (MCR).
The model combines the best parts of running and lifestyle shoes, for a comfortable and stylish all-day sneaker that can keep up with the frenetic pace of the Big Apple.
The silhouette is inspired by the movement and energy of New York City. GREATS has successfully brought to life a minimalistic running shoe that fuses high-level comfort with the elevated look of modern city life.
The GREATS Manhattan City Runner is available now in three colorways (Blanco, Matte Black and Mineral Taupe) for $199 in adult sizes at Greats.com.
The hybrid shoe is highlighted by an upper that combines rubberized leather and Polartec Power Shield Pro and plant-based Biolon nylon, for breathable, waterproof protection and planet-conscious construction.
According to GREATS, the Manhattan City Runner is engineered for motion and styled for sophistication. Flat elastic laces offer easy access, while a leather and TENCEL lining adds a soft, breathable touch inside of the shoe. Additional features include a removable, cushioned leather footbed, 3M reflective heel details and a lightweight EVA outsole.
Founded in 2014, GREATS is the first sneaker brand created in Brooklyn, a hotbed for fashion and lifestyle. Known for their staple product - The Royale 2.0 - GREATS has expanded their offering to women's footwear, accessories, clothing, and cleaning products.
GREATS is making big gains in New York City and beyond, thanks to its fresh takes on footwear style. The shoes are designed in Brooklyn, handcrafted in Portugal and Italy, but made to last and be worn everywhere.
