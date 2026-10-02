Building the Ultimate Running Outfit for Fall Workouts

Runners either love or hate it, but they must prepare to run in cooler temperatures again. That affects everything from how you prepare for your workouts to what you wear. As we start layering up again, it is essential to find lightweight clothing that works with you each step of the way.

Luckily, each brand excels in different areas and offers something unique. Below is the ultimate fall running outfit based on performance, price, and style.

Brooks Notch Thermal Beanie 2.0



The Brooks Notch Thermal Beanie 2.0. | Brooks Running

The Brooks Notch Thermal Beanie 2.0 is available in four colors for $34 at brooksrunning.com. The beanie offers lightweight warmth thanks to its notched thermal materials. Even better, the sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you dry and sweat out of your eyes.

adidas Kentro Sunglasses

The adidas Kentro Sunglasses. | adidas

The adidas Kentro SP0123 Sunglasses are marked down from $158 to $119 (25% off) at coolframes.com. Crafted from ultra-lightweight and flexible TR90 material, the Kentro remains stable during runs. It features adidas' proprietary POWERVIZN lens system. The high-performance HD lenses have precision mirror coatings to cut glare and optimize vision in diverse outdoor environments.

Nike Stride Repel UV Running Jacket

The Nike Stride Repel UV Running Jacket. | Nike

The Nike Stride Repel UV Running Jacket is available in three colors for $130 in adult sizes before discounts at Nike.com. Based on runner insights, Nike engineered a UV-blocking, water-repellent jacket. Strategically placed vents offer breathability, while mesh-lined pockets help keep your essentials dry.

Nike ACG Solar Chase Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top

The Nike ACG Solar Chase Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top. | Nike

The Nike ACG Solar Chase Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top is available in nine colors for $70 at Nike.com. The Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology keeps you dry and ventilated. The soft cotton-poly fabric feels lightweight with a slightly brushed feel. We are just happy to have Nike ACG back in the running space.

Salomon SHAKEout HEXAFLOW







The Salomon SHAKEout HEXAFLOW. | Salomon

The Salomon SHAKEout HEXAFLOW is still available in some adult sizes for $130 at salomon.com. The HEXAFLOW technology enhances breathability with its textured inner surface, preventing fabric cling and maintaining airflow for optimal performance. Salomon has long made some of my favorite running apparel, as it's hard to beat the technology, comfort, and style.

KUIU Merino Lightweight Performance Sock

The KUIU Merino Lightweight Performance Sock. | KUIU

After selling out in two colors, the KUIU Merino Lightweight Performance Sock is still in stock in one color for $25 at KUIU.com. Premium New Zealand Nuyarn Merino Wool makes the sock comfortable, while the Elasticated Support System provides seamless construction and added cushioning in high-friction zones.

Saucony Daikanyama Endorphin Elite 3



The Saucony Daikanyama Endorphin Elite 3. | Saucony

The Saucony Daikanyama Endorphin Elite 3 is available for $290 in adult sizes at saucony.com. Our regular readers know how much we love the Saucony Endorphin Elite 3 running shoes. But the brand's Daikanyama capsule collection takes the silhouette to a new level.

Inspired by one of Tokyo's most design-forward neighborhoods, the "Daikanyama" colorway makes one of the best running shoes look incredibly trendy.

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