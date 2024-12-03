eBay & Chocolate Skateboards Unveil Ultra-Limited Nike SB Dunks
Today, eBay announces its collaboration with Chocolate Skateboards to host "30 Chocolate Years," an auction celebrating the 30th anniversary of one of skateboarding's most storied names, and the evolution of skateboarding culture.
The event runs from December 7-14, and the auction will feature 30 pairs of limited-edition Nike SB Chocolate Sun Dunks, each individually numbered on the sole and packaged in a collectible, exclusive skate deck box that includes a limited-edition Chocolate Mulder Sun Series Reissue deck.
Stussy x Chocolate T-shirts and 30 collectible skateboard decks from Chocolate's prized archive – ten from each decade – will also be available for bid, with all auction sales benefiting Deckaid, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and funds for youth programs through skateboard art.
In commemoration of the founding year of the Chocolate Skateboard brand, all bids for "30 Chocolate Years" will start at $19.94.
As one of the first sneaker marketplaces to sell Nike SB Dunks, eBay has been the go-to destination for sneaker and skate enthusiasts to discover the greatest selection of new releases, rare collectible pairs and trending collaborations in new and pre-loved conditions.
eBay and Chocolate Skateboards have a history of releasing memorable Nike SB Dunks: In 2022, eBay and Nike celebrated 20 years of the Nike SB Dunk with a reissue of the iconic eBay Dunk, while Chocolate Skateboards first released their original Dunk Low Pro SB Chocolate in 2002.
In 2024, Nike SB Dunks were among the top 5 most searched-for sneaker silhouettes on eBay globally.
"Like Chocolate Skateboards, eBay has connected skaters through shoes and collectibles for nearly three decades, making it the ideal place to celebrate the brand's anniversary," said Richard Mulder, original Chocolate rider and Nike SB team member.
"Creating this shoe and opening our archive is our way of offering a unique thank you to the fans who have been down from day one."
"30 Chocolate Years" will also have an LA-based mixed media exhibition element which will turn Chocolate's massive archives into a one-of-a-kind retrospective that explores the evolution of skateboarding and the world of Chocolate from 1994 to present.
Open to the public from December 8-14 at 2130 Violet St., Los Angeles, California, the exhibition will feature a peek into the new Nike SB Dunks, archival Chocolate skate decks and memorabilia from the original Chocolate crew to the current roster.
To shop the auction, shoppers can visit ebay.com/30chocolateyears starting December 7, 2024. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.