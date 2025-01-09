FKA Twigs Unveils On's Spring/Summer 25 Training Collection
On and FKA twigs present The Body Is Art, Part II for the Spring/Summer 25 Training Collection.
Swiss sportswear brand On continues its creative partnership with multi-talented artist, singer, and dancer FKA twigs for the launch of its Spring/Summer 25 Training collection, unveiling The Body Is Art, Part II.
Expanding on The Body Is Art, which was first introduced in Fall/Winter 24, the second creative installment redefines training as a living, breathing art form where the body becomes a canvas for creative movement.
The Body Is Art reflects FKA twigs’ belief that movement goes beyond physical performance, becoming an artistic expression rooted in self-discovery, empowerment, and creative exploration.
More than a theme, it serves as a manifesto that aligns with On’s mission to ignite the human spirit through movement, reframing training as a holistic experience that engages body, mind, and spirit.
In The Body Is Art, Part II, the vision evolves through a captivating film and stills campaign directed by FKA twigs and captured by acclaimed photographer Jordan Hemingway.
Set in a raw, industrial warehouse in London, the campaign highlights sculptural movement through intense, fluid choreography, exploring movement as both an art form and a means of self-expression.
FKA twigs leads the campaign alongside movers who embody her vision of The Body Is Art through their strength and individuality.
Collaborators include Paralympic wheelchair athlete Léa Bayekula, IFBB Pro Bodybuilder Michelle Mensah, and dancer and movement director Nana Yaa, whose unique approaches to movement transform training into an expressive art form.
“I’m drawn to bodies that do something — bodies shaped by purpose, by movement, by life. In The Body Is Art, Part II, strength becomes art. It’s about pushing personal boundaries, redefining beauty through function, and celebrating what the body can do. Movement isn’t just performance; it’s expression, power, and transformation.” — FKA twigs.
Performance Meets Expression: Products Featured in The Body Is Art, Part II
The campaign highlights monochrome designs that merge technical function with expressive style. FKA twigs features in two distinctive looks: the Studio Cut Out Crop paired with Train Tights Short and Cloud X 4 sneakers for a powerful, streamlined silhouette, and the Train 2-in-1 Crop layered with Train Shorts and Cloudnova X sneakers, emphasizing freedom of movement.
Both looks are completed with the Logo Sock High for a cohesive, performance-ready finish. Joining FKA twigs, Paralympic athlete Léa Bayekula embodies strength in the Studio Tank and Studio Tights.
IFBB Pro Bodybuilder Michelle Mensah showcases power in the Studio Bra, Studio Tights Short, Terry Sock Knee High, and Cloud X 4 sneakers. Dancer and movement director Nana Yaa expresses fluidity in the Train Bra, Studio Open Back Crop, Studio Tights Short, and Cloud X 4 AD sneakers.
The Wider Spring/Summer 25 Training Collection
The Spring/Summer 25 Training collection goes beyond the campaign, offering performance-driven apparel designed for every workout. For high-intensity sessions, women’s highlights include the supportive Train 2-in-1 Crop, Train Shorts, and versatile Cloudnova X sneakers for all-day performance and style.
Men’s essentials feature the lightweight Train-T, Train Shorts, and responsive Cloudpulse sneakers for maximum mobility and comfort. For low-impact activities like yoga, pilates, and barre, the Studio line delivers second-skin comfort with ultra-soft fabrics.
Women’s favorites include the Studio Bra, Studio Tights 7/8, and Cloudnova X sneakers, offering breathable support and effortless movement. Men’s pieces feature the breathable Studio-T, Focus Shorts, and sleek Studio Crew, combining performance and modern design.
The Spring/Summer 25 Training collection is available from today at on.com. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.