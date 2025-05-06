Brooks Running Steps into Spring with Heritage Style Shoes
Brooks Running remains the go-to shoe brand for many runners. However, the athlete-approved company has continuously expanded into the lifestyle sneaker space.
Brooks Running is celebrating its history this spring by bringing back two iconic styles from its vault: the Cascadia 1 and the Chariot.
These releases are a part of Brooks’ opening up their vault and giving sneakerheads alike the chance to wear Brooks during more moments.
The Cascadia 1 launched this month for the first time since its original release in 2004. The model, co-designed with Scott Jurek, was Brooks' first trail running shoe.
The Cascadia 1 is currently available in two colorways for $140 on the Brooks Running website and select retailers.
The 2025 release remains true to the original silhouette with bold colorways and trail-inspired technology. It's the perfect sneaker for sneakerheads who want to explore the paths less traveled in style.
The Chariot launches this week on May 8. Originally released in 1982, the Chariot was one of the first stability running shoes and became a style icon both on and off the track.
When the Chariot officially drops, shoppers can buy the shoe in multiple colorways for $100 on the Brooks Running website and select retailers.
The 2025 release combines the original real suede leather upper with modern EVA cut foam for a premium and comfortable feel. The Chariot's retro style is ideal for everyday wear, taking you back to a simpler era of running.
The release of the Cascadia 1 and Chariot is just the beginning of an epic Spring/Summer 2025 for Brooks Running. The brand has several exciting performance running and lifestyle sneaker drops planned for the warm weather months.
