Michael Jordan Wore Travis Scott's New Sneakers at the Beach
Since selling the Charlotte Hornets last year, Michael Jordan has enjoyed life to the fullest. The greatest basketball player of all time has thrown himself into other ventures while also squeezing in some time with family.
While Jordan is far from reclusive, it is still newsworthy whenever the 6x NBA Champion steps outside of his house. Fans spotted Jordan walking around the beach with his wife this past weekend in a pair of unreleased Air Jordan sneakers.
However, they were not necessarily his own kicks. Jordan wore the unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low in the "Medium Olive" colorway.
Below is a picture of Jordan rocking the unreleased sneakers and what online shoppers must know before purchasing them.
The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Medium Olive" colorway is scheduled to be released on Monday, September 9. The sneakers carry a retail price of $130 in adult sizes, but will inevitably sell out online within seconds.
After Scott's latest Air Jordan sneakers sell out, fans will have to pay outrageous prices on sneaker resale websites like StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW. Luckily for sneakerheads who are balling on a budget, they can find plenty of Air Jordan 1 Low colorways available at retail prices on the Nike website.
Scott has a long history of collaborating with Nike and Jordan Brand. The award-winning rapper made footwear history earlier this summer when he became the first non-athlete to earn a signature sneaker with Jordan Brand.
Despite Scott having his own signature sneaker line, it looks like his collaborations focused on other Jordan Brand models will continue. Fans of Scott and Jordan are not mad at that, but they do wish Jumpman would increase supply to meet demand.
As for the silhouette itself, the Air Jordan 1 Low remains one of the best canvases for storytelling in the sneaker world. Its iconic design and solid materials make the old-school hoop shoe look good in any color scheme.
For example, Jordan Brand is dropping a Birmingham Barons colorway of the model this month to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jordan's short-lived baseball career. Between that and the Summer Olympics, it is sure to be an exciting summer for Jumpman.
Further Reading: Travis Scott and Nike Baseball teased a collaboration ahead of the 2024 MLB All-Star Weekend.