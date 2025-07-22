Lionel Messi & Stanley 1913 Drop 'Striker Blue' Collection
The rapidly expanding popularity of Stanley 1913 continues to grow, even influencing the sneaker industry. Stanley's fan-favorite cups are a hot item on sneaker resale websites; plus, they are enjoying another boost from football and footwear legend Lionel Messi.
In November, Messi scored a multi-year partnership with Stanley 1913. The two teammates quickly released their first collaboration, featuring Miami CF's signature pink and black colors.
Today, fans will have a chance to buy the Stanley 1913 x Messi Striker Blue Collection. This limited-edition drop captures Messi's electric legacy and Argentinian pride in a bold, collectible design.
The co-branded collection will be available on stanley1913.com, as well as at select DICK'S Sporting Goods stores and online at dickssportinggoods.com.
Messi said, "I've been fueling my mornings with mate from my Stanley 1913 mate system and gourd for as long as I can remember, so this partnership truly reflects and celebrates my daily ritual."
Kate Ridley, Chief Brand Officer for Stanley 1913, added, "With our second launch in partnership with the legendary Leo Messi, we continue to solidify Stanley 1913's place at the intersection of sport, beverage, and culture."
"This collection blends bold product innovation with Messi's unmatched dedication to his craft, inspiring consumers to 'Start early. Stay late.' — all set against the backdrop of blue hour, a symbol of relentless drive and peak performance."
The collection includes:
Messi x Stanley 1913 Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler (40 oz) $55.
Messi x Stanley 1913 IceFlow Flip Straw Jug (64 oz) $65.
Messi x Stanley 1913 IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Bottle (24 oz) $40.
Messi x Stanley 1913 High Precision Flow Mate System (1.3 qt) $60.
Messi x Stanley 1913 Classic Mate Mug (8 oz) $30.
In the campaign photo shoot, Messi wore the adidas Superstar II "Argentina" colorway. The old-school silhouette sports a Cream White upper contrasted by shades of Semi Blue Burst and hits of Gold Metallic.
Messi's signature logo and branding appear throughout the shoe. The adidas Superstar II "Argentina" colorway dropped on July 1 for $110 in adult sizes and $70 in kid sizes on adidas.com.
