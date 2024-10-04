Reebok & Universal Monsters Unveil Spooky Halloween Sneakers
Halloween-themed shoes have always been popular with sneakerheads throughout the month of October. The spooky season has inspired the creativity of brands, and the athletes who wear them get to show off their personal style.
With Halloween right around the corner, Reebok is getting into the spirit of the along with Universal Products & Experiences for an updated version of the brand’s “Boktober” collection.
Inspired by the classic Universal Monsters, the collaboration features five classic Reebok silhouettes reimagined to pay tribute to icons of horror such as Dracula, Frankenstein, the Bride of Frankenstein, the Creature From the Black Lagoon, and the Wolfman.
The “BB 4000 II + Dracula” ($130) comes equipped with a premium patent leather upper, displaying color-shifting material that resembles blood, paying homage to the greatest vampire of them all.
The “Pump TZ + Frankenstein” ($180) contains glue-stain details along with deco stitching. The Pump TZ honors the legendary Frankenstein with metal hardware representing the monster’s famous neck bolts and a translucent aged rubber outsole.
The “Club C Megacourt + The Bride of Frankenstein” ($120) takes its cue from the dead body parts that Frankenstein constructed the monster from. This women’s-only silhouette features two-toned distressed laces, a distressed rubber outsole, deco stitching throughout.
The “Instapump Fury 94 Mid + Creature from the Black Lagoon” ($220), marks the 70th anniversary of Creature From the Black Lagoon and the 30th anniversary of Reebok’s Instapump Fury. The silhouette has a moss and algae print overlaid with reptilian-textured nubuck for a striking fusion of two legends.
The “Club C Bulc + The Wolfman” ($120)This style includes a textile upper with exaggerated hairy suede overlays, distressed laces, and blood-stained textile lining, capturing the primal nature of The Wolfman.
The Universal Monsters x Reebok "Boktober" Collection will launch globally starting Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m. EST from Reebok.com and select retailers.
“We’re excited to bring back “Boktober” with this exciting collaboration with Universal Monsters, a franchise that has shaped horror and pop culture for decades,” said Portia Blunt, SVP of Product at Reebok.
“This collection celebrates both the iconic monsters and Reebok’s unique designs, blending nostalgia, creativity, and Halloween spirit in a way that resonates with fans of all ages. We’re proud to offer a collection that’s sure to be a must-have for classic horror fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike.”
