Represent's 247 Launches First Running & Training Shoes
The performance wear arm of British fashion brand Represent, dubbed 247, is starting the new year by jumping into the running and training sneaker game with the launch of their first silhouettes. The ARC-1 Runner and ARC-2 Trainer have arrived in both men's and women's, accompanied by a 12-piece apparel collection, the 247 Archetype.
Represent tested the footwear space in December with a PUMA collaboration - the PUMA x 247 Deviate Nitro Elite 3 trainer - that sold out in minutes.
According to the brand, the ARC-1 Runner combines innovative engineering and modern design for a versatile running and lifestyle trainer. Suitable for shorter distances, this ARC-1 is designed for optimal performance in 5-10km runs and everyday wear.
The ARC-2 Trainer is designed for hybrid gym activities - such as strength training and conditioning sessions - delivering stability, comfort and lateral support.
"Launching 247 footwear has been a major goal on the vision board since the brand took off back in 2020," said George Heaton, co-founder and Creative Director of Represent. "247 has evolved so much since then and to have another mission come to life is amazing to see."
Additional features of the ARC-1 Runner are:
• Engineered mesh upper with precision perforations for maximum airflow and comfort.
• Superior shock absorption reduces joint stress for a smoother run.
• Optimized rebound energy for efficient, comfortable strides.
• EVA midsole withstands 1 million steps while maintaining shape and cushioning.
• A sleek aesthetic and minimal TPU overlays.
After 2 years of designing and fine tuning – we’ve created two shoes to serve our fitness community and this is just the beginning of what’s to come," Heaton added.
One personal element of the ARC-2 Trainer for Heaton is that the outsole design features a map of Rivington Pike - one of his favorite hometown running routes - near the brand's headquarters. This nod offers traction beyond the visual appeal.
Additionally ARC-2 Trainer design features include:
• Knitted upper with TPU overlays that provides support and flexibility for dynamic movements.
• Flat outsole with minimal toe spring that ensures maximum stability during weightlifting.
• TPU reinforcement between outsole layers to enhance rigidity for side-to-side movements.
• Compression molded EVA cushioning that supports hybrid gym activities.
The 247 ARC-1 Runner ($227.86) and ARC-2 Trainer ($190.91) are available now via representclo.com/247.
Stay locked to Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for the latest footwear news from the running and training worlds and beyond.