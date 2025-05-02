Salomon Launches Gravel Running Shoe for Rugged Trails
Modern mountain sports lifestyle brand Salomon is taking on gravel running with the latest addition to their running shoe arsenal.
While most running shoe brands create products for roads and trails, Salomon has expanded their reach to gravel with innovative footwear and in-person meetups to build their community around the US.
To Salomon, gravel running blends the worlds of road and trail for a "hybrid experience" that they've built specific product for. The brand's new Aero Glide 3 GRV shoe combines cushioning, comfort, and gravel-tuned features that allow runners to run anywhere.
According to Salomon, the Aero Glide 3 GRVL is built on "high stack foam" for bouncy, cushioned strides, plus an all-new Gravel Contagrip outsole for traction both on and off the road.
Additionally, chevron lugs on the outsole provide multi-directional grip and improved traction on soft surfaces - like mud or loose dirt - while maintaining a smooth ride on roads.
"To me, gravel running stands out because of its flexibility," said Salomon ambassador and Michelin-starred chef Guillaume Sanchez. "I see my runs as fun rather than training."
To tap into this "fun," expand their reach in the space and promote the Aero Glide 3 GRVL, Salomon is hosting multiple gravel events across the country in May from Los Angeles, Seattle, Colorado and North Carolina, among the locations.
"For most runners, running doesn’t have to feel like a job or a task; it can be a way to disconnect and enjoy the moment," Sanchez continued.
"The right pair of shoes can make this experience more intuitive because you don’t have to worry about choosing the perfect footwear for your run. That’s what makes gravel running different."
The Aero Glide 3 GRVL is available now in men's and women's for $160 at Salomon.com, Salomon retail locations, and select retail partners.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world - on every surface - and beyond.
More Running Shoes News
The adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2is dominating marathon season.
Nike announces plans for Faith Kipyegon to break the 4-minute mile.
How Sharon Lokedi and Under Armour won the 2025 Boston Marathon.
The best running shoes from every major brand at the 2025 Boston Marathon.
The PUMA Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 is a super shoe using science to revolutionize your race day.