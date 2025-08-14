PUMA Unleashes New Running Shoes for Faster Runs This Fall
As Summer is winding down and back-to-school is around the corner, PUMA has launched two new iterations of their popular NITRO running shoe to support the changing seasons.
As athletes began to tailor their workouts to hit personal bests, PUMA has two new options to help them reach their loftiest goals.
Runners everywhere can easily transition to new temperatures, weather elements, and road conditions with PUMA's Velocity NITRO 4 and Magnify NITRO 3, both available now in multiple colorways for men and women. Below is everything runners must know about the two performance models.
PUMA Velocity NITRO 4
Running feels different for everyone – and that's exactly how it should be. Whether you're chasing a personal record or just chasing the feeling, Velocity 4 is built to move with you. Any runner, any time, any distance, it can endure, perform, and exceed expectations.
The lightest Velocity yet, the NITRO 4 features a full-length NITROFOAM midsole, improved breathability with new mesh in the upper, and a PUMAGRIP outsole for ultimate traction in any road condition.
The shoe features a regular fit, rounded toe, 10mm heel-to-toe drop, a 36mm/26mm stack height, and is recommended for neutral pronators. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways for $140 in adult sizes at PUMA.com.
PUMA Magnify NITRO 3
PUMA's Magnify NITRO 3 is built for ultimate cushioning and comfort, especially for runners who value softness and support. The NITRO 3 includes a breathable engineered mesh upper and stacked NITROFOAM cushioning for a smooth and responsive run.
PUMA's NITROFOAM is a nitrogen-infused foam technology that uses premium raw materials to provide maximum energy return while the PUMAGRIP outsole is made of a durable rubber compound for traction on multiple surfaces, perfect for the Fall season.
The shoe features a regular fit, rounded toe, 10mm heel-to-toe drop, a 40mm/30mm stack height, and is recommended for neutral pronators. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways for $160 in adult sizes at PUMA.com.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the running world and beyond all year round.
