Adidas Drops College Collection of its Most Popular Running Shoe
When it comes to performance technology and athlete empowerment, adidas is dusting the competition. Earlier this year, adidas launched the critically acclaimed Adizero Evo SL running shoe.
Today, adidas is expanding its award-winning Adizero Evo SL range with a new Evo SL College Collection inspired by 13 of its university partners in the NCAA.
Adidas teamed up with its university and student-athlete partners, including NIL partners Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola, Kansas Jayhawks point guard Darryn Peterson, and the Washington Huskies track sister duo Amanda and Hana Moll, to bring the "Best Running Shoe of 2025" to campuses and alumni.
The complete list of athlete partners featured in the collection:
Arizona State University: Ava McCumber Ganda (Track & Field), Nina Laurito (Gymnastics).
Georgia Tech: Peyton Marshall (Basketball).
Grambling State University: Trey Bridges (Baseball), Ashton Frye (Football).
Indiana University: Katelyn Winton (Cross Country), Josh Harris (Basketball).
Mississippi State University: Chandler Prater (Basketball), Isaac Smith (Football).
North Carolina State University: Grace Hartman (Cross Country), Sam Bush (Cross Country).
Texas A&M University: Ava Underwood (Volleyball), Wesley Watson (Volleyball).
Texas Tech University: Malachi Snow (Track & Field), Magi’ Harris (Track & Field).
University of Kansas: Lillian Harris (Track & Field), Darryn Peterson (Basketball).
University of Louisville: Alanna Bankston (Volleyball), Mikel Brown Jr. (Basketball).
University of Miami: Sanaa Hebron (Track & Field), Sean Watkins Jr. (Track & Field).
University of Nebraska: Harper Murray (Volleyball), Dylan Raiola (Football).
University of Washington: Amanda Moll (Track & Field), Hana Moll (Track & Field).
The collection goes live today (NC State and UW will be going on sale at a later date), and is perfect for athletes who want to log some miles or cheer on their favorite team.
The Adizero Evo SLs will be available on adidas.com, Fanatics, Rally House, and local, team-specific retailers for $160 in adult sizes.
The Adizero Evo SL is the lightest training shoe in the entire adidas running line, weighing approximately 188g for women and 224g for men. It is equipped with a full-length, high-stack Lightstrike Pro midsole without stiffening elements, providing a smooth and dynamic feel. Lastly, the shoe features three bold stripes that blur as the runner gains speed.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.
More Running Shoe News
The On Cloudsurfer Max reframes running culture.
The Nike Ava Rover is a running shoe built with street style.
The HOKA Rocket X 3 is a race day running shoe built for speed.
Brooks Running made major upgrades to its #1 best-selling shoe.
Nike Vomero Premium Pack: The ultimate recovery running shoes.