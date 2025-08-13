The Whitaker Group x ASICS GEL-1130 Tells a Story of Resilience
Sneakerheads can always rely on The Whitaker Group to provide fresh designs while teaching important lessons through footwear. Every time the creative company drops a new collaboration, it deserves the full attention of the sneaker community.
This week, fans got their first look at The Whitaker Group x ASICS GEL-1130. It is a silhouette that moves beyond performance to tell a story of ritual, resilience, and rhythm. The highly anticipated kicks drop on Friday, August 22.
Shoppers can buy the sneakers at a recommended retail price of $100 in adult sizes online and in-store across Social Status, APB, and JAIDE. The online raffle opened on Tuesday, August 12, and will close on Monday, August 18, at 3 p.m. EST.
According to the brand, this launch is more than a product release; it is a cultural moment that redefines the role of movement in shaping selfhood. Where every step, every beat, every decision is informed by clarity of mind and authenticity of movement.
Boxing and running are used as the frame for the story based on their shared reliance on repetition, rhythm, and intention. These disciplines, while distinct in technique, are unified by one core belief: movement is a language.
More: The Whitaker Group goes beyond the classroom with a new collaboration.
For the individuals at the heart of this campaign, movement is therapy. Whether it's the solitude of a morning run, the sacred repetition of shadowboxing, or the generational energy carried through dance, each motion reflects a lifelong commitment to craft.
The ASICS GEL-1130 is designed to meet that depth, not just to perform, but to understand the importance of form, focus, and feeling.
The ASICS GEL-1130 features a breathable mesh upper and layered synthetic overlays that provide structured flexibility, while the signature Tiger Stripe and GEL cushioning technology deliver comfort, stability, and responsiveness.
Visually lightweight and functionally grounded, the ASICS GEL-1130 embodies striking confidence, designed for those who move with precision.
The Whitaker Group and ASICS encourage us all to consider how movement becomes memory and how routine transforms into ritual.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the footwear industry and beyond.
More Sneakers News
ASICS brings Japanese streetwear culture to the United Stated for a limited drop.
Donovan Mitchell's adidas sneakers honor his Panamanian heritage.
LeBron James ditches his Nike training shoes for a new brand.
Nike greenlights A'ja Wilson's first signature sneaker.
Sabrina Ionescu and Spike Lee debuted the Nike Sabrina 3 "Mars Blackmon."