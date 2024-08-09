Kicks

Shoes Banned by the NBA Drop Metallic 24K Capsule Collection

Banned by the NBA, the Load ‘N Launch technology drops in a bright gold collection.

The APL Metallic 24K Collection. / Athletic Propulsion Labs

Following up on their recent collaboration with five-time Olympic medalist gymnast Nastia Liukin, Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) has now launched a new collection that is fit for any gold medal winner. The Metallic 24K Capsule Collection features four of the luxury footwear brand's bestselling silhouettes in a bright gold colorway, including the TechLoom Pro, APL SUPERFUTURE, TechLoom Breeze, and the TechLoom Phantom.

APL's revolutionary Load ‘N Launch® technology - increasing your vertical leap up to 3.5 inches - that was banned by the NBA, is featured in the collection's APL SUPERFUTURE basketball shoe.

The bestselling APL TechLoom Phantom running shoe features a technically intricate grid pattern designed to move with your feet while providing a comfortable, sock-like fit.

Over two years in the making and APL’s lightest running shoe ever at 6.8 oz., the TechLoom Breeze running shoe features a seamless, high elastic stretch rebound TechLoom upper that moves with your feet and an internal speed lacing system and exposed eyelets which hold your foot securely in place to allow a full range of motion.

Finally, the iconic APL TechLoom Pro is the brand's classic running shoe that is a one piece woven upper that features innovative performance textiles creates a truly intriguing visual of different knit patterns, color palettes, levels of depth, and intricacy not seen in other footwear.

The APL 24K Capsule Collection retails between $160 - $300 and is available exclusively now at www.AthleticPropulsionLabs.com and APL’s Flagship Store Experience at The Grove in Los Angeles and at 75 Prince St in New York City.

