Noah Lyles Slams Adidas Contract, Reveals Why He's Stuck
During the 2024 Summer Olympics, one of the biggest footwear storylines coming out of Paris involved the world's fastest man — Noah Lyles.
The American sprinter openly criticized adidas during his post-meet press conferences. Lyles campaigned for a signature shoe. It was a bold move during one of the highlights of the Summer Games.
Even worse, Lyles made the strategic error of bringing NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards into the situation during an infamous TIME magazine profile. A lot of the sneaker community and sports fans on social media sided with Edwards.
NFL legend Cam Newton recently had Lyles on his "Funky Friday" podcast. Newton asked Lyles about his beef with Edwards, adidas contract, and sneaker deal options.
When asked if he had any problems with Edwards, Lyles quickly said, "No," before explaining he could not attend the 2023 adidas event because of a fashion walk with HUGO BOSS.
Lyles transitioned to his adidas contract, where he cited his own accomplishments over Edwards when discussing a signature line. Much to Lyles' chagrin, adidas balked at even entertaining the conversation of a signature shoe
Lyles reiterated that he is still frustrated with adidas for not wanting to entertain the conversation. Even worse, it would be difficult for Lyles to leave adidas.
"If I leave, I'm given up the advantage of product," said Lyles. He explained how track and field athlete's deals are like rappers' "360 deals," where in his case, adidas gets everything.
Lyles explained that if he left the brand, that would include parting ways with his long-time coach (who is paid by adidas), training groups, and facilities. The world champion said he would basically be "black-listing" himself from the sport.
Lyles is only 27 years old, so the Olympic gold medalist's career is far from over. Hopefully, Lyles and adidas will be able to resolve the issue soon. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
