The Nike Ava Rover is a Running Shoe Built with Street Style
Nike and technology have always gone hand in hand. The globally recognized brand is renowned for its futuristic shoes, infused with cutting-edge innovation, that have revolutionized the industry.
Continuing to push the envelope, Nike is introducing the Ava Rover, a new sportswear silhouette that embodies the future of footwear technology for the city.
The Nike Ava Rover will launch on Friday, July 25. Shoppers can buy the running shoes for $145 in adult sizes at Nike.com and select retail partners. It will drop in Fossil Clay, Black Muslin, and additional colorways.
The Ava Rover features ReactX foam cushioning and innovation, offering increased energy return — a trademark of Nike Running footwear and sportswear silhouettes.
Additionally, the Ava Rover comes equipped with a lightweight and technical woven upper, providing both breathability and protection that can be worn year-round, as well as flow-molded TPU that creates a bold visual appeal and a locked-in fit.
Lastly, a reductive rubber outsole repels water, minimizes weight, and maximizes flexibility, all while providing standout traction.
Edwin Cruz, who designed the silhouette, spoke about the creative process of the Ava Rover and the potential performance of the shoe.
"We designed the Nike Ava Rover to help athletes feel confident in every aspect of their day-to-day: in the shoes they're wearing, how they're able to express themselves, and the way they connect with their urban environment," Cruz said.
"We made sure you can wear the Nike Ava Rover all day, every day, bringing the comfort, support, stability, and lightweight feel needed for a full day on your feet."
In June, the Ava Rover was first seen in a collaboration with Korean fashion designer Hyein Seo, who channeled her dystopian design influence and rebellious charm into an exclusive, co-branded black colorway.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the running world and beyond.
More Running Shoes News
The HOKA Rocket X 3 is a race day running shoe built for speed.
Brooks Running made major upgrades to its #1 best-selling shoe.
Nike Vomero Premium Pack: The ultimate recovery running shoes.
Noah Lyles slams his adidas contract, and reveals why he is stuck.