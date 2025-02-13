Elmo unveils On's softest running shoes ever with a helpful message
While most of the sportswear industry embraces the grind, the Swiss sportswear brand On is taking a much different, lighter approach. On Thursday, On launches SOFT WINS, a bold campaign created to challenge the high-intensity mindset of running, a dominant theme across the sportswear industry.
With SOFT WINS, On has created a campaign featuring Sesame Street's Elmo that aims to inspire runners with the idea that a softer, more balanced approach can be just as powerful—whether that's through celebrating personal milestones, enjoying the ritual of running, or connecting with friends and community.
The campaign also marks the launch of the Cloudsurfer 2, one of On's softest-ever running shoes. Below is the adorable campaign film and a breakdown of the new products for runners.
Rooted in a deep connection to run culture, On and its world-class athletes believe winning is about more than just pushing through intensity. SOFT WINS celebrates the idea that personal victories can be found anywhere, encouraging runners to explore both intense and gentler approaches to running without being hard on themselves.
"As a performance-driven brand, we wanted to challenge the idea that success in running is defined by intensity alone," says Alex Griffin, On's Chief Marketing Officer.
"When thinking about who could embody the spirit of softness, Elmo and his kindness and compassion – not to mention his soft, red fur – immediately came to mind. With Elmo at the heart of SOFT WINS, we're encouraging runners to embrace self-compassion, community, and personal growth."
To bring this message to life, On has collaborated with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, known for inspiring positivity and joy through its beloved characters.
As a 3½-year-old monster with an irresistible curiosity and cheerful demeanor, Elmo embodies the values of SOFT WINS with his kindness and positive outlook. His natural ability to engage others and inspire self-compassion and balance makes him the ideal voice for the campaign.
"Sesame Street is committed to empowering the young and young-at-heart with strategies to help build resiliency and promote emotional well-being. We're thrilled to be a part of On's campaign that encourages runners of all types to try their best, support each other, and celebrate everyday joys with friends, families, and the wider community," says Jen Ahearn, Sesame Workshop's SVP, Global Strategic Partnerships and Themed Entertainment.
For SOFT WINS, On partnered with award-winning filmmaker Daniel Wolfe, known for his human-centric storytelling, to create a hero film blending documentary-style visuals with Elmo's playful energy.
Grounded in genuine run culture, the film challenges the idea that success must stem from struggle, with Elmo sparking thoughtful conversations through gentle questions like, "Elmo likes SOFT. Could that win?"
Accompanying the film, candid stills by photographer Samuel Bradley, known for his bold and emotive style, highlight the message of community, well-being, and connection over intensity.
Integral to SOFT WINS is the launch of the Cloudsurfer 2, one of On's softest-ever running shoes. Featuring CloudTec Phase® technology, its computer-optimized midsole allows each "cloud" to collapse sequentially, creating a smooth, rolling sensation with every step.
The shoe features a breathable, engineered mesh upper and a durable outsole for impact absorption, delivering a cushioned ride that feels effortless while maintaining everyday performance.
The Cloudsurfer 2 is available in several colorways, including glacier/ivory and glacier/limelight as featured in the campaign, blending soft, natural tones inspired by movement and ease.
SOFT WINS also marks the launch of On's Spring/Summer 2025 Run Collection, designed with the same focus on softness and performance. The color palette features silver, eclipse, limelight, lime, black, and glacier, ensuring both style and confidence for every run.
The collection includes the Weather Jacket, Performance-T, Performance Shorts, Performance Tights 7/8, Endurance Bra, and Climate Shirt—all crafted with soft-touch materials and moisture-wicking properties for optimal comfort.
The SOFT WINS campaign launches today, February 13, 2025, with the Cloudsurfer 2 and Spring/Summer 2025 Run Collection available at on.com and in On retail stores worldwide.
This announcement marks the start of a sustained campaign, featuring impactful advertising placements, further product launches, and community-driven activations in cities across the globe.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.
