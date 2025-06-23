Nike Vomero Premium Pack: The Ultimate Recovery Running Shoes
When it comes to running technology, Nike shoes have been one of the leading brands pushing innovation for runners. Continuing to make waves in the industry, Nike has announced the release of the latest versions of the Vomero Premium and Vomero Plus.
According to the announcement, the shoes are designed to make running easier on the body by offering an unbelievably cushioned and comfortable ride, helping athletes unlock new levels of performance, impact protection, and recovery.
Each silhouette delivers a plush, comfortable ride for athletes. Whether you are a veteran runner or just starting the journey, Nike's renowned Vomero franchise seeks a more elevated running experience.
Remaining the gold standard of Nike’s maxim cushioning road running footwear and built with a full ZoomX midsole that provides a lighter and more responsive feeling, the Vomero Plus improves on the Vomero 18, “a favorite among runners as the icon of Nike’s maximum cushioning category of road running footwear.”
Conner Mantz, a Nike athlete who won the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, spoke about the performance potential of the shoe.
“Psychologically, the Vomero Plus helps motivate me to get out the door and keeps me feeling smooth for my everyday runs. Physically, the maximum cushioning saves the pounding of my legs hitting the ground, especially when I’m running on the road,” Mantz said. “The Vomero Plus is the perfect amount of cushioning for me, and I feel energy return in just the right way.”
For the Vomero Premium, the shoe combines ZoomX foam with exposed Air Zoom units placed on the heel and forefoot, offering maximum cushioning that elite runners Faith Kipyegon can rely on.
Also, the Vomero Premium sets a new standard, offering marathoners a single “super trainer” to recover faster and in advance toward their race-day goals.
Billed as “the ultimate recovery trainer,” the Vomero Premium blends the best of Nike performance technology and a plush 55-millimeter heel stack height and the brand’s industry-leading super shoes, which offer maximum cushioning to aid in recovery and for easy runs.
“The Vomero Premium is a key part of my training journey to break the 4-minute mile,” Kipyegon said. “It’s so soft, cushioned, and comfortable, and it helps me train harder with less impact to allow me to recover faster and stay focused on my goal.”
Both the Nike Vomero Plus will be available August 7 at Nike.com and select retail partners. The Vomero Premium will be available at select retail partners on October 2 and globally on October 16.
Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.
