The HOKA Rocket X 3 is a Race Day Running Shoe Built for Speed
HOKA continues to dominate all running surfaces across the world. From their recent HOKA Mafate X launch on the trails to now the brand's latest iteration within the road-racing lineup is their most supportive race day shoe yet.
The highly anticipated HOKA Rocket X 3 officially launched on July 1. The race day running shoe hit the shelves for $250 in men's and women's sizes in the "White/Black/Blue" colorway. Online shoppers can buy the shoe at HOKA.com.
The performance model is built for speed, long-haul comfort, and race day stability for runners looking to hit new marks.
HOKA's latest running shoe features a dual-density PEBA foam midsole for a responsive run, an Active Foot Frame for control at race speeds, and an updated carbon fiber plate to maximize energy return.
"The Rocket X 3 is the newest edition of an icon in our racing lineup," said Colin Ingram, Vice President of Global Product at HOKA.
"It's the perfect race day shoe to help runners achieve their next personal best; every detail across the upper, midsole and outsole, has been meticulously engineered to deliver speed, stability, and traction."
The sticky rubber outsole of the Rocket X 3 ensures grip in any race-day condition, while a single-layer engineered warp knit jacquard upper enhances breathability and reduces weight at the same time.
"With all of the training that goes into race day, we looked to make sure every second counts and the signature HOKA ride delivers efficiency, comfort, speed and confidence with every passing mile marker," Ingram added.
HOKA will feature the Rocket X 3 at major marathons across the world with an interactive experience - the Rocket Flylab - where fans can explore a behind-the-scenes look at the brand's technology. Fans and runners can look for these events at the Berlin and New York City Marathons in the Fall.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the running world and beyond.
More Running Shoes News
Brooks Running has unveiled two new race day running shoes.
Brooks Running made major upgrades to its #1 best-selling shoe.
Nike Vomero Premium Pack: The ultimate recovery running shoes.
Noah Lyles slams his adidas contract, and reveals why he is stuck.