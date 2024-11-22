Speedland Launches 3 Limited-Edition Trail Running Shoes
The footwear industry as seen the popularity of trail running skyrocket over the past decade growing over 231% with the global market projected to hit $5.1 billion by 2025, according to a report byRunRepeat.
The perennial powers of sneaker brands have all tapped into this new popular arena, but a few of their former designers founded their own company in 2020 with a mission to create the best trail footwear on the market
Portland-based Speedland - co-founded by former Nike and Under Armour designers Dave Dombrow and Kevin Fallon - combines deep technical expertise with insights from elite trail athletes to set a new standard for durability, comfort and responsiveness of a trail shoe.
Speedland's shoes are built to be worn for hundreds of miles across any terrain. At the end of one of their shoe's life cycle, customers can request a return label and send the footwear back to the brand, where they will deconstruct each layer and recycle them accordingly.
“At Speedland, we look at footwear as pieces of equipment," Dombrow shared with Sports Illustrated. "We take a no compromise approach on all product creation and will not bring something to market unless it’s better.”
This month, Speedland released three limited-edition shoes that are all complete game-changers for the trail running community.
First up is the GL:PDX ($250), made for mountain trails that draws from Portland’s Forest Park Trail System. Premium materials, gaiter compatibility, maximum comfort and precision fit make this a must-have footwear option.
The GS: RAR ($275) is inspired by elite athlete Cam Hanes and Alaska’s rugged terrain. The long-distance shoe features weather-resistant coating, gaiter compatibility and precision fit for comfort and speed.
Finally, the GL: SVT ($299) was developed in collaboration with elite athlete Avery Collins and Colorado’s San Juan Mountains. This model combines durability, comfort, and responsiveness for mountainous terrains.
Speedland athletes represent the top trail runners from all regions of the United States, from coast to coast and every terrain in between. With each product launch, 10% of Speedland profits go to outdoor programs selected by their partner athletes.
The GL:PDX, GS: RAR and GL: SVT are all available now for pre-order on RunSpeedland.com. Runners can stay locked to Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the track, trail and beyond.