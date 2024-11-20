Adidas Made Its Most Comfortable Running Shoes Even Better
With running shoes taking on new roles as comfort and fashion statements on and off the track and trails, adidas has revealed their latest addition to their Supernova franchise.
Built for everyday running, the redesigned Supernova Rise 2 provides even more comfort than its award-winning predecessor.
The Supernova Rise 2's refined upper allows the shoe to be 4% lighter than the original version, thanks to an updated engineered outer mesh and a streamlined heel pillow.
The adidas Supernova Rise 2 launches in an "Orbit Grey" colorway for men and "Wonder Quartz" colorway for women for $140 globally on Tuesday, December 3 via adidas.com/running-shoes.
The latest iteration also introduces a new and improved heel construction which incorporates a refined foam collar for enhanced support and comfort. Support rods that make smooth the definition of transitions. while a mesh upper to give you a breath of fresh air.
The performance model boasts a full length of Dreamstrike+ foam - which was first introduced in 20023 - with an updated formula provides even more comfort than the Supernova Rise while a rubber ADIWEAR outsole allows for more traction on the road.
“We wanted to bring everything our running community loved about its predecessor while adding new features that double down on the franchise’s comfort-driven goal," said JT Newcomb, adidas Running Footwear’s Category Director.
Newcomb continued, "The revamped upper and reduced weight make the Supernova Rise 2 the perfect choice for daily runs, mile after mile.”
