The Bricks & Wood x New Balance 1906 Utility Drops Soon
New Balance collaborations - and their corresponding marketing content - continue to turn heads across the sneaker industry and their latest with Bricks & Wood is no exception.
Partnering for a third time, the South Central Los Angeles brand takes on a rugged and outdoor-inspired update of New Balance's 1906 Utility from 2010.
The collaboration - themed "Echoes of a Butterfly” is inspired by the chaos theory, reflecting the idea that even the smallest actions can create far-reaching, unexpected consequences.
According to Bricks & Wood, this reminds people to be mindful of choices and their potential impact, acknowledging the interconnectedness of everything.
The updated 1906 Utility features uses black ripstop mesh as a base layer while a vibrant ombre design transforms from black to yellow, red, green, and pink, to mimic the Madagascar Sunset Moth. A butterfly graphic tongue tag is accompanied by co-branded saddle and insoles to celebrate the collaboration.
According to Bricks & Wood, from our daily lives to our creative process, the concept of "Echoes of a Butterfly" guides us. It’s often the little details and decisions that lead to unimaginable outcomes & as we guide you through this journey with us, we are here with you today as a representation of this concept.
From a technology standpoint, the shoe features shock-absorbing ABZORB SBS pods at the heel with Flexible ACTEVA LITE and N-ergy cushioning on the sole unit. Additionally, corded laces and bungee closures finish off the Utility’s trail-inspired details.
The Bricks and Wood x New Balance 1906 Utility is now available exclusively via BricksandWood.us and will be available globally on NewBalance.com and at select retailers on Friday, October 18 for $170.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.