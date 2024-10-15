Kicks

The Bricks & Wood x New Balance 1906 Utility Drops Soon

New Balance's third collaboration with Bricks & Wood is themed "Echoes of a Butterfly.”

Michael Ehrlich

The Bricks & Wood x New Balance 1906 Utility.
The Bricks & Wood x New Balance 1906 Utility. / New Balance

New Balance collaborations - and their corresponding marketing content - continue to turn heads across the sneaker industry and their latest with Bricks & Wood is no exception.

Partnering for a third time, the South Central Los Angeles brand takes on a rugged and outdoor-inspired update of New Balance's 1906 Utility from 2010.

The collaboration - themed "Echoes of a Butterfly” is inspired by the chaos theory, reflecting the idea that even the smallest actions can create far-reaching, unexpected consequences.

According to Bricks & Wood, this reminds people to be mindful of choices and their potential impact, acknowledging the interconnectedness of everything.

The updated 1906 Utility features uses black ripstop mesh as a base layer while a vibrant ombre design transforms from black to yellow, red, green, and pink, to mimic the Madagascar Sunset Moth. A butterfly graphic tongue tag is accompanied by co-branded saddle and insoles to celebrate the collaboration.

According to Bricks & Wood, from our daily lives to our creative process, the concept of "Echoes of a Butterfly" guides us. It’s often the little details and decisions that lead to unimaginable outcomes & as we guide you through this journey with us, we are here with you today as a representation of this concept.

From a technology standpoint, the shoe features shock-absorbing ABZORB SBS pods at the heel with Flexible ACTEVA LITE and N-ergy cushioning on the sole unit. Additionally, corded laces and bungee closures finish off the Utility’s trail-inspired details.

The Bricks and Wood x New Balance 1906 Utility is now available exclusively via BricksandWood.us and will be available globally on NewBalance.com and at select retailers on Friday, October 18 for $170. 

MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

