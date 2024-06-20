The Museum Reimagines New Balance Numeric 272 Skate Shoe
New Balance has been on fire as of late. The Boston-based brand has domianted the airwaves with its new "We Got Now" ad campaign featuring global superstars Shohei Ohtani, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Coco Gauff, Jamal Murray and Cameron Brink.
Additionally, New Balance recently launched its first American football cleat with the signing of recent NFL Draft selection Marvin Harrison Jr. now of the Arizona Cardinals.
Now to follow-up on their recent skate shoe launch of the New Balance Numeric Natas 480 Hi for legendary artist and skateboarder Natas Kaupas, the brand has now revealed The Museum x New Balance Numeric 272, a brainchild of Tom Karangelov.
The Museum founder and New Balance Numeric skateboarder Karangelov designed this cardboard inspired, multi-layered 272 that according to the brand is "part surrealist art project, part functional skate shoe."
The wheat and brown 272 features tear-off panels that reveal hidden details, a packing-tape inspired sole and Museum branding and a cardboard box on the insole. Additional shoe details include a redesigned vulcanized sole for built-in comfort and a ABZORB insole for added cushioning.
Karangelov is among a New Balance skate roster that includes the likes of Tiago Lemos, Jamie Foy, Brandon Westgate, Tom Knox and Franky Villani, all who have their own shoes with the brand.
Past collaborations with Karangelov's Museum brand includes Thunder Trucks, who launched a collection together that included 148 & 149 Team Edition Trucks, a charcoal short sleeve tee, and blue trucker hat.
The Museum x New Balance Numeric 272 launches for $85 on June 21 via NewBalance.com. The sneaker community can follow Sports Illustrated for all their most important footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
News: New Balance shared an artistic behind-the-scenes video for Kawhi Leonard's sneakers.